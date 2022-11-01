Indian Prosthodontic Society – West Bengal Branch Organises ‘SMILE WALK’ To Commemorate Its Golden Jubilee Year

Kolkata, 1st October 2022: A unique ‘Smile Walk’ was organized by the West Bengal Branch of the Indian Prosthodontic Society to commemorate its Golden Jubilee year in Kolkata today. The walk was flagged off by Mr. Manoj Tiwary, Cricketer and Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports, Government Of West Bengal. Also present at the occasion were Mr. N. S. Nigam, IAS, Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of West Bengal, Mrs. Usha Uthup, iconic singer, Mrs. Sharmila Biswas, Odissi Dance exponent, Mr. Gautam Ray, President Designate, Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mr. Raj Kanojia, Information Commissioner, West Bengal Information Commission, Mr. Manoj Kumar Dubey, IG, CRPF, West Bengal Sector, Dr. V Rangarajan, President, Indian Prosthodontic Society, Chennai, Dr. Akshay Bhargav, Former President of the Indian Prosthodontic Society, New Delhi and Dr. Udey Vir Gandhi, Chairperson & Founder President, Indian Prosthodontic Society – West Bengal Branch.

The Clock Tower at Newtown was beautifully decorated for the programme that also featured a talk Session on ‘Proper Dental Health And Prosthodontic Care’, a cultural programme, and a free Dental Checkup Camp. During the awareness session, the dental experts shared their valuable insights on the concepts of ‘Teeth Replacement’, ‘Implants’, ‘Dentures’, ‘Crowns’, ‘Caps’, Bridges, etc