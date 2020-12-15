India’s First Ultra-Thin Diapers: Soothe Healthcare forays into baby hygiene category with Super Cute’s diapers

Soothe Healthcare has announced the pan-India launch of Super Cute’s, India’s first ultra-thin premium baby diaper pants. Super Cute’sWonderThinz is one of its kind, ultra-thin, super-soft baby diapers to help the baby remain active and comfortable through the day.

Soothe Healthcare has already established its credentials in the women’s hygiene space with its flagship brand Paree Sanitary Pads with 3-second heavy flow absorption technology. With the launch of Super Cute’s diapers, the brand has taken product innovation to the next level by introducing features like Super Bubble Technology, Wetness Indicator, and 2X more absorption.

Another disruptive addition by the company is the introduction of “Super Cute’sWonderShorts and WonderSkirts”diapers for babies. For the first time ever, these ultra-thin diapers come attached with shorts for boys and skirts for girls to make them complete as clothing bottoms. Super Cute’sdiapers, aim to disrupt the baby hygiene space, in India, by offering a product that combines the benefit of hygiene and function with baby fashion.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sahil Dharia, Founder & CEO, Soothe Healthcare said, “The journey of entering into the space of baby hygiene was the next logical move for us. I encourage parents to try these diapers once and they will know why Super Cute’s wins hands-down over any other brand in the market! Mothers love seeing their babies be their active and naughty best and this is what these ultra-thin, light diapers are meant for. We want to give the best to our babies and that is what we have done with Super Cute’s diapers.

Adding to this on Super Cute’sWonderShorts and WonderSkirts, Sahil added, “We realized that babies up to three years were mostly at home, and in diapers, and wanted to bring a line of “functional fashion” for babies to look cute, and be comfortable at the same time. This thought led to us introduce WonderShorts and WonderSkirts. As a brand, we have always been at the forefront on product innovation and the Super Cute’s diapers are designed to meet the evolving needs of young Indian parents.”

Super Cute’s Wonder Thinz

These Premium Ultra-Thin Diaper Pants are super soft and thin which keep the babies active and playful. The Wetness Indicator helps the parents know when the diaper needs changing, and the Disposal Tape makes it easier to dispose. These Diapers have Super Bubble Technology which helps with uniform absorption which keeps the baby comfortable.

With Super Cute’s, mothers will now have a much simpler and enjoyable journey with their super cuties. A Pack of 1 is available in Small, Medium, Large and Extra-Large sizes at Rs. 13, Rs. 14, Rs 15 and Rs. 16, respectively.

Super Cute’sWonderShorts and WonderSkirts

The WonderShorts and WonderSkirts are an innovative and ingenious addition by the brand, in the baby hygiene space. These Ultra-Thin diapers come attached with shorts for boys and skirts for girls making it easier for parents who do not have to go through the hassle of changing their babies clothes on a frequent basis. Super Cute’s diapers with their Super Bubble Technology are 2 times more absorbent keeping the baby comfortable, rash free and trendy at the same time.

The Wondershorts and Wonderskirts diapers are available in a pack of 2 and a pack of 5 in sizes L and XL for both.

A pack of 2 in L and XL costs Rs.60 and Rs.70 respectively.

Product Availability:

These products are available in your general stores and online at leading marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapeal