Indira IVF hits a first in India, inaugurates its 100th infertility treatment centre

With the inauguration of two new centres at Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur and Bathinda in Punjab, Indira IVF, India’s largest infertility speciality clinics chain, has notched a major milestone of establishing 100 centres across India. The organisation came out with the watershed announcement as it completes over a decade of seminally aiding couples with realising their dreams of growing their families. It is the first single-speciality infertility treatment chain in India to have 100 fertility centres under its banner.

As a purpose-driven pioneering organisation, Indira IVF has always prided itself on accessibility by taking IVF treatment to even the remotest parts of the country. All of this empowers patients in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, in particular, to secure medically proven solutions and also provides for a much-needed respite financially to those needy lot as couples do not have to travel afar for their treatments. By way of this, Indira IVF has cradled more than 85,000 couples helping them conceive since 2011 and, in turn, cementing its position as a staunch market leader and the most trusted single- specialty fertility chain in India.

Reflecting on the journey, Dr Ajay Murdia – Founder & Chairman, Indira IVF Group said, “We started as a humble diagnostic clinic with sperm bank facilities in 1988 before foraying into IVF treatments a decade ago. Our growth and the number of couples we have been able to help over the years is an indication of the change in attitude towards IVF and infertility in the country. We are pleased to be a part of this journey as more people opt for medical solutions for their health conditions.”

Speaking on the milestone, Dr Kshitiz Murdia – CEO & Co-Founder of Indira IVF said, “We are delighted to open our 100th centre and lend a helping hand to more couples who dream of parenthood. With this milestone, we aspire to strive to continually impact thousands of lives. As a part of our continued venture, we plan to increase our reach in the Eastern and Southern regions of the country. We are also keen to expand into the international market in Southeast Asia to provide state-of-the-art IVF facilities at affordable prices.”

Talking about the progress in IVF technology Nitiz Murdia, Director and Co-Founder of Indira IVF said, “The landscape of IVF has changed manifold and we have a number of technologies today that minimise risk factors and ensure better outcomes. New advancements in assisted reproductive technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) are taking place regularly and at Indira IVF, we always keep our doors open to adoption of any such technology which would prove beneficial for couples in their journey of bearing children.”

Parallel with all the developments, Indira IVF also received a significant minority investment from TA associates, a leading Boston-based global growth private equity firm in 2019. Following that Indira’s network of IVF centres has further expanded in number to 40. As a technology-first organization and as boasting of having the country’s largest network of IVF centres, Indira is today a pillar of support for countless couples to navigate through the meandering and often tedious journey of starting a family, in the first place, altogether.