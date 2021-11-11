Indoor Lighting that Kills Covid to be launched at PHIC-2021

Hyderabad– You can have light and kill bacteria too!! You can create Zero Infection Interiors on your own at just a cost of a LED Light. Sounds incredible? Yes, it’s true.

In the fight against the coronavirus disease, an old weapon UV Light has re-emerged as an effective tool now, more than a century after Niels Finsen won the 1903 Nobel Prize for discovering that ultraviolet (UV) light could kill germs. But UV light is carcinogenic or Harmful. A Hyderabad-based company has been at the forefront of the research to eliminate UV hazards.

Hyderabad based Ledchip Indus Pvt. Ltd developed Raypure harmless “on-UV” Light, which kills bacteria and gives light too. Hyderabad based Centre for Cellular Molecular Biology (CCMB), the premier research organization in frontier areas of modern biology tested & validated this product in August 2021. The result was 95% of the Covid-19 virus is reduced in 60 minutes.

Raypure Light will be formally launched at PHIC Expo 2021. This exclusive expo on Public Health, a first of its kind in India, featuring innovation, technology, and best practices in public health to deal with “Life after Pandemic” to be held at Hitex from Nov 12-14, informed Mr. Vijay Gupta, Managing Director of LED chip Indus Pvt. Ltd in a press note issued in Hyderabad today.

According to him, it is the novel Non-UV Disinfection System, proven scientifically. The same technology is also validated by BSL 3 Lab(The Biosafety Level 3 Lab) of Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York on both SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza Virus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sets Biological Safety Levels (BSL) for labs, ranging from 1-4, least to most secure. And the lab which tested Raypure technology is BSL 3 Lab.

As for the other bacteria & microbial Raypure Light also removes 60-80% microbial count within 60 minutes and is easily verified onsite by all Microbiology Labs. It is human-friendly, safe, easy to use, and needs zero maintenance. Unlike Air-purifiers, it has no moving parts, no noise, no clogged filters to change, and the cost of AMC. It costs a fraction of the Airpurifier’s price. Its technology is transparent, well understood by the scientific community, but for the FIRST time synthesized into Single LEDs that emit Light as well as Germicidal power.

The Horizon Biolabs in Hyderabad also confirms through analysis that the microbial load in the room environment was brought down by 80% within one hour. The settle plate method is easy to use and has shown 60 to 80% microbial reduction.

Many types of research across the globe conducted by numerous organizations at different places and times proved that Antibacterial BlueLight can kill CoronaVirus. It is also concluded that Anti-Bacterial Light ABL can effectively kill SARS-CoV-2 or, on surfaces, or in the air. Because, it presents less of a health hazard, and it is used as a good option for disinfection. The Raypure Light has a spectral component that creates ROS-Reactive Oxide Species and destroys the bacterium through multiple fronts.

It keeps sterilizing the environment as and when the infections are carried in. It helps Hospital ICUs to eliminate fatal Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs). This light when used in clinics protects Doctors and patients by restoring the sterility rapidly. LED chip Indus Pvt. Ltd is a pioneer & Sole producer of LED Semiconductors in India for the last three decades headed by Engineer Gold Medalist from IISc.

The product, according to Mr. Gupta, is ideal for sterilizing & protecting the valued customers at Malls, Cafeterias, Metro Coaches, Offices, Schools, Classrooms, Clinics, and Hospitals. Raypure eliminates infection-causing airborne bacteria, viruses, and fungus.

It is a disruptive technology made possible with a cross-combination of micro-bio technology, organic chemistry, and an innovative LED packing process. It is made possible only with the unique machinery at India’s sole LED ATMP Plant.

The Human Safe RAYPURE INDOOR Anti Covid Antibacterial product is Safe for human skin & eyes as certified by MS University, comes in different sizes and shapes, and is even customised to suit the interiors. The product types include Recess Panel, Surface Panel, Wall Light. It is an ideal gift to be given to Doctors, Corporate Managers to turn their cabins into germ-free 24×7.

The manufacturing plant is located at Electronic Complex at Kushaiguda in the city.

The pre-trial response has been very good and overwhelming. With a designed life of 5 years, It costs less than the Cup of Coffee per month and is available at Amazon, Flipkart, at Kushaiguda Factory site as well as through a network of Dealers all over the country.