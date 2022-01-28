Indus Health Pus data reveals that males are at a higher or an equal risk of developing thyroid conditions as females

Chennai, January 27, 2022: Indus Health Plus – a pioneer in preventive healthcare has observed thyroid trends based on the healthcare check-ups conducted. The observation is on thyroid disorders from the period April 2021 – Jan 2022 with a sample size of 9000. Based on the reports, the abnormal and urgent percentages were slightly higher in males than females. The abnormal and urgent need of addressing the disease in males was 13% and 3% while 12% and 3% were in females. Moreover, it is important to note that out of all, 5% of the people undergoing the test were in the borderline category which means that they required regular follow up and screening for thyroid conditions. It is important to note that males are higher or equally prone to the disease than females and regular monitoring of symptoms and health checkups are suggested to males as well, for early detection of the disorder.

To highlight the causes, Mr. Amol Naikawadi, JMD & Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus said, “It is believed that women are more prone to Thyroid imbalances than men but to the contrary, our studies revealed that men are equally susceptible to this disorder. Thyroid not only affects the level of thyroid hormones but also impacts other body parts. Family history, presence of comorbidities, other autoimmune diseases, stress, viral infections, exposure to radiation can all trigger thyroid hormone disturbances. Getting a thyroid function test helps in diagnosing any thyroid gland imbalance. Treatment can then be planned depending upon the level of the hormones detected in the tests. Sometimes, there is a subclinical stage meaning that the individual has a risk of developing thyroid disorders although currently, the hormones are in a normal range. People tend to ignore or are less aware of the predisposition of the disease. Hence, it is very important to go through a timely checkup and in case of any abnormality detected in the thyroid profile tests should be discussed with a Physician or an Endocrinologist. Additionally, genetic screening can determine genetic predisposition to Thyroid imbalance. As per an individual’s genetic risk, taking preventive measures & making lifestyle modifications at an early age can help in delaying the onset of the disease. We, as an organisation always strive to generate awareness about health-related initiatives and advocate timely checkups & genetic screening for both women & men in all age groups.”

Indus Health Plus also conducted a study based on 9500 genetic tests. The data showed that 24% of males and 25% of females have a genetic tendency to develop thyroid imbalance.

A healthy lifestyle and stress management play an important role in the management of thyroid disorders. Healthy eating habits, avoiding alcohol and smoking and compliance to medications even if there are no symptoms and the reports are normal (after starting medication) is strongly recommended.

To detect thyroid imbalances, the following tests are recommended:

Clinical examination by a physician Thyroid Function Test: total T3, T4, TSH levels in serum Free T3 and T4 Thyroid auto-antibodies test (Anti-TPO Antibodies)

How Thyroid is responsible for the overall well-being of individuals:

Impact of thyroid on other parts of the body and mind – implications These disorders affect the metabolism of almost all the systems with hyperthyroidism being a state where the metabolism increases whereas in hypothyroidism, there is a decreased metabolic rate Hyperthyroidism ( Increase in the level of thyroid hormones) Hypothyroidism ( Decrease in the level of thyroid hormones) Central nervous system irritability, restlessness, nervousness, tremors of fingers and hands fatigue, depression Cardiovascular system rapid heart rate(tachycardia), palpitation slow heart rate(bradycardia) Gastrointestinal system frequent bowel movements constipation Reproductive system infertility,females-scanty menstrual bleed(oligomenorrhoea,hypomenorrhea) infertility,females-menorrhagia -heavy menstrual flow, irregular cycles Sensory system – eyes, skin, hair, nails hair loss, bulging eyes, enlarged thyroid gland (goitre), sweating, soft nails dry coarse hair, dry skin, loss of eyebrows hair, puffy face, brittle nails Skeletal system – muscles and bones warm moist hands, heat intolerance, muscle weakness muscle aches, cold intolerance, arthritis general weight loss, difficulty in sleeping, goitre weight gain,enlarged,forgetfulness,enlarged thyroid gland (goitre)