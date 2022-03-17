Infertility Problems Are Rising in Obese Men

Delhi :- Obesity men are at a greater risk of infertility due to the likelihood of low sperm count. Excess body weight affects sperm production, leads to low testosterone levels and loss of interest in sexual activities in men. Hence, weight loss can restore fertility in men. Embracing a healthy lifestyle consisting of a well-balanced diet, and diet can be helpful for obese men.

Obesity is a silent killer. Various factors like stress, poor dietary choices, lack of physical activity, and improper sleep routine can lead to obesity. Obesity impacts each and every aspect of one’s health along with fertility in men.