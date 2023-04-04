International Autism Day Awareness Walkathon

Bangalore 4, April 2023 : On Autism Awareness Day on 2 April, Samvaad Foundation in partnership with The Galleria Mall and India Cares hosted Autism Awareness Walkathon today at The Galleria Mall, Yalahanka. The walkathon began and ended at Galleria Mall. The 250 parents, Kids and others participated. Along with many joining along the way, indulged in many fun activities and games to promote Autism awareness.

The objective of this walkathon was to dispel myths about autism and motivate society to be inclusive for children with autism.

Addressing the gathering and media Radhika Poovayya, director of samvaad foundation said, there is a need to dispel myths on autism Common myths are “Mother is responsible for her autism child. Children with autism cannot do anything useful, Autism is a disease,Autistic children should be isolated She said the need of the hour is better understanding of the condition and support families with children with Autism to build an inclusive society