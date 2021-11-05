International SOS rolls out advisory for festive season

International SOS, the world’s leading health and security services company, today rolled out a detailed advisory to help people have a healthy and safe festive season. With the festive season in full swing the advisory highlights various risks/implications that people need to be aware of along with mitigation tactics.

Commenting on the advisory, Dr Sameer Dwivedi, Medical Director – Assistance, International SOS India said, “While Covid-19 restrictions have been eased across the country, it is important to understand that the risk of infection is still there and people must adhere to adequate safety protocols. Those over 65, especially with comorbidities/ailments, need to take extra precautions. Vaccination remains the single most effective weapon in your arsenal and is the only thing that can prevent you from getting seriously infected and keep you out of hospital. As they say, caution, though very often wasted is a good risk to take. Wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing of 1-2 meters and proper hygiene is critical in times like this. No single method of prevention is 100% effective. It is a combination of all these measures that keeps you safe.Following these measures will go a long way towards ensuring you have a safe and happy festive season.”

Top Tips for a safe festive season:

• Mask Up: Wearing a mask that covers both your nose and mouth is an important tool in protecting yourself and those around you and reducing the risk of transmission.

• Social distancing: Wherever possible maintain a physical distance of 1-2 meters. When visiting public places try and do so on a day and time when you expect the least crowd.

• Vaccination: Ensure that you are fully vaccinated and two weeks have passed since your last dose. Vaccination prevents you from getting seriously infected and help to keep you out of the hospital, which is critical to your wellbeing.

• Strict adherence to hygiene:Universal hygiene measures should be instituted at all times, and this includes hand washing, preferably with soap and water. As an alternative you could use a small bottle of hand sanitizer containing more than 60% alcohol content, and use it frequently during your vacation or travel.

• Outdoor v/s indoor activities: Remember, outdoor activities are safer than indoor ones. When you are a part of indoor activity it is best to ensure that the room is well ventilated, and it is not overcrowded. You can make these personal choices to remain cautious – you could prefer outdoor dining to an indoor fine dining set up.

For those travelling during this season:

• Be Flexible and have a safety net: Keep departure and return as flexible as possible and make sure to leave plenty of leeway around events in case of travel delays or cancellations. Have contingency plans in place in case rules change or you have to self-isolate.

• Be Travel Timing Savvy: Allow extra travel time. Consider departing early in the morning or late at night to avoid peaks. Make sure you can stay safe in crowded public spaces by wearing a mask and keeping at least 1 meter apart wherever possible.

• Adherence to protocols when flying: If you are flying, make sure you know which COVID-19 tests are required in advance, requirements while on-board and on arrival. Make sure to have a change of mask for longer journeys.

• Stay informed: Make sure you are aware of any restrictions (such as you can’t go into a restaurant or pub with your bubble) to avoid disappointments. If you’re travelling outside of the bubble, know what tier your destination is in.

And again…always wear a mask and carry a hand sanitiser!