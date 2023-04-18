Internationally Renowned Transplant Surgeon Dr. Anil Vaidya Performed a Complex Small Bowel Transplant using Air-Lifted organ at MGM Healthcare

Hyderabad/Mumbai / Chennai, April 2023: Dr. Anil Vaidya, Director & Senior Consultant, Multi-visceral Transplant programme, MGM Healthcare Chennai, and his team successfully completed a complex Small Bowel Transplant using an Air-Lifted deceased donor organ from Bengaluru. MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of Chennai, recently associated with Dr. Anil Vaidya, a renowned multi-visceral transplant surgeon from the USA, to create a comprehensive pancreatic, intestinal, and multi-visceral transplant programme.

MGM Healthcare provides a robust clinical programme for pancreatic, intestinal, and multi-visceral transplant under the leadership of Dr. Anil Vaidya, who is a world authority in all facets of pancreatic, intestinal, and multi-visceral transplant.

Ms. Sangeetha (name changed), a 46-year-old, housewife from Kerala was suffering from severe stomach pain she visited Meitra Hospital in Kerala where she was diagnosed with an intestinal attack (Intestinal Ischemia) and had developed partial gangrene in the large intestine complete small intestine gangrene, hence the infected portions were removed by the experts in Kerala. She was further treated for a short gut syndrome which is a rare malabsorption disorder caused by a lack of functional small intestine. People with short bowel syndrome cannot absorb enough water, vitamins, and other nutrients from food to sustain life.

Considering her deteriorating condition Dr. Anil Vaidya and the team suggested pursuing a small bowel transplant. The patient was provided nutrients by TPN (Total Parenteral Nutrition) nutrition supplied directly into a vein (intravenous) in the form of liquid for four months, while she was on the waiting list for the organ. The organ from a deceased donor was air-lifted from Bengaluru on 3rd April and the transplant was performed on the patient. The patient is fine and will get back to her normal routine soon.

Speaking about the condition Dr. Anil Vaidya, Director & Senior Consultant, Multi-Visceral Transplant Programme, MGM Healthcare, said, “People with the short gut syndrome cannot absorb enough water, vitamins, minerals, protein, fat, calories, and other nutrients from food. What nutrients the small intestine has trouble absorbing depends on which section of the small intestine has been damaged or removed. When the small intestines fail, a transplant is the only option. On identifying the complication level in the patient, we decided to go for a small bowel transplant.” He further added, “Through the transplant, we replaced the shortened small bowel of the patient with a healthy donor’s Small bowel (intestine). A small bowel transplant is a life-saving surgery performed on patients with irreversible intestinal failure. It is a complex surgery and requires expertise to perform. Intestinal transplants in India will be successful when centers collaborate in the combined treatment of patients”.

Any patient with severe gastrointestinal conditions, including short bowel syndrome, obstructed intestines, stomach, pancreas, liver, intestinal, and/or kidney failure, can benefit from this comprehensive multi-visceral transplant program at MGM Healthcare Chennai.

A multi–disciplinary team at MGM Healthcare that carried out the procedure included Dr. Anil Vaidya, Dr. Thiyagarajan, Dr. Karthik Madhivanan, Dr. Senthi, Dr. Nivash, Dr. Dinesh Babu and Dr. Rohit from Meitra Hospital Kerala along with the team of skillful nurses and Physiotherapist.