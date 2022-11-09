Investcorp leads INR 545 Crore Investment in Global Dental Services

Mumbai, 09 2022 – Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that it has led an investment of INR 545 Cores in Global Dental Services Limited (GDS), Asia’s largest dental chain and among the top 15 global Dental Services Organizations. Tybourne Capital, an Asia-based global growth investor, and other new and existing shareholders are also investing alongside Investcorp in this INR 545 Crores financing in GDS. This marks Investcorp’s fourth healthcare investment in India and its first in the dental industry in the country.

Founded in 2011 by its current CEO, Amarinder (Amar) Singh, the GDS group owns and operates 340 clinics across 24 cities and 12 states in India under the brand “Clove Dental”. Supported by 841 dentists (521 of whom hold advanced, MDS degrees) each Clove clinic provides a full range of dental treatments in each of its locations. Organized in clusters of 15 to 30 clinics, each cluster has dedicated Implantologists, Orthodontists, Prosthodontists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Oral Surgeons, Pedodontists, and General Dentists, to ensure that each patient is always treated by the most qualified dentist. Computer Vision and AI-based software technologies ensure that every clinic is 100% hygienic and sterilized and all SOPs are adhered to at all times. Periodic quality audits by an independent team of dentists ensure that there is never a compromise on treatment and infrastructure quality. Proprietary cloud-based Practice Management Software captures the entire dental journey for each patient to ensure long-term effective care and health.

Clove Dental also operates mobile dental clinics to provide dental care to under-served communities. Clove “Heritage” (charitable) clinics, including the one inside Delhi’s Red Cross Hospital, offers highly subsidized treatments to the communities who need such care the most. Clove dentists lead over 500 dental awareness camps in local communities, each month, as part of its goal to provide the perfect and healthy smile for all 1.2 BN Indians.

Recently, GDS Group has also launched a Direct to Consumer (D2C) brand called LoveMySmile (LMS), focused on smile correction products and solutions which include Aligners, Braces, and Teeth whitening solutions. LMS offers a Dentist-led unique solution for smile correction through a combination of D2C and in-clinic procedures that provides both convenience and high-quality outcomes to its customers.

This investment will fund GDS’s expansion strategy which aims to increase its commercial presence while continuing to offer high-quality dental services in existing and adjacent markets as well as grow its hybrid model and products for smile correction. The investment illustrates Investcorp’s commitment to invest in market-leading business services, information technology, and healthcare businesses in India and accelerate their expansion and competitive positioning globally.

Gaurav Sharma, Head of Private Equity, India at Investcorp, said, “Today, the Indian dental services market is worth $3 billion. It is highly fragmented with large hospitals and dental chains accounting for under 10% of all practices, although this number is expected to double in the next five years. Investing in a single specialty segment, within healthcare, aligns well with our thesis of backing scaled and differentiated assets. In India, Clove Dental represents our fourth healthcare deal in the underpenetrated field of dental care that offers an attractive opportunity. With better hygiene and growing awareness about healthcare, patients are increasingly relying on organized chains for professional medical services. We look forward to this partnership and supporting the company in scaling its operations in India.”

Investcorp has earlier concluded three healthcare deals in India: V-Ensure Pharma Technologies, Neprhoplus (a dialysis chain), and ASG Eye Hospitals, where Investcorp recently sold its entire stake to General Atlantic and Kedaara. Globally, Investcorp has invested in Acura, Germany’s second-largest dental platform.

Amar Singh, CEO of Global Dental Services Limited said, “Indians need oral healthcare infrastructure and our mission is to provide every citizen access to high-quality affordable dental care. Clove Dental’s 340 clinics across the country offer the most comprehensive range of Dental Care from restorative treatments like fillings and root canals to complex oral and maxillofacial surgery to the latest orthodontic and clear aligner treatment modules at affordable prices. The team of Dentists at Clove are highly qualified and we offer continuous professional development and training on the latest technological advancements in global dentistry. We are delighted to partner with Investcorp and Tybourne. This partnership will empower us to prepare to achieve our expansion goals, add latest technological equipment in our clinics, and bring professional, ethical, and high-quality dentistry to many more Indian communities. The experienced teams and network of our new partners will enable us to significantly accelerate our growth. I am looking forward to our partnership with Investcorp.”

In India, Investcorp is an active investor in mid-market companies across consumption-linked sectors and in the real estate business. In the private equity space, Investcorp targets opportunities across the consumer tech, healthcare, financial services, retail, SaaS, e-commerce, and technology sectors. Its investments over the last four years include V-Ensure, NDR Warehousing, Intergrow Brands, Bewakoof.com, Freshtohome, Zolo, InCred, Citykart, NephroPlus, Unilog, XpressBees, and Safari Industries.