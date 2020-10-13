Is Oil Pulling really benefiicial?

Oil pulling is an ayurvedic technique which involves swirling of oil in your mouth for 10- 15 mins early morning empty stomach followed by spitting out the oil. It is an ancient practice that is suddenly gaining popularity due to its benefits. Honestly, it is not clear how it works but it claims that it pulls out all the harmful bacteria from your oral cavity and leads to an infection-free oral cavity. But is it really beneficial?

“My take on oil pulling is very different, we at Dentem have often come across patients who are very excited about oil pulling on a first visit and can’t stop raving about the same, but have given up on the same by the next visit which could be in as less as 10 days. Oil pulling is very tedious and sometimes messy. On the other hand, simple oral hygiene methods like mouthwashes, deep professional cleaning, gum massages are much simpler methods with equal benefits and patients don’t mind continuing with these for the sake of it’s simplicity.

I feel any health regime added to your routine should always be simple and less time consuming so that one can continue for the rest of our lives. “ Dr. Gunita Singh, Director, Dentem

