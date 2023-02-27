ISRO confers prestigious Award to the Emergency Department of Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad!

Hyderabad, February 27, 2023: Indian Space Research Organisation, conferred the prestigious Award of Recognition, to the Emergency Medicine Department of Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad; in recognition of its long contribution in developing the HEALTH QUEST, patient safety protocols for emergency departments. Shri S. Somnath, Chairman, ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space, Government of India; presented the award to Dr. Imron Subhan, Head of Emergency Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, and Past President of Society for Emergency Medicine India and the Emergency Team of the Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad; at the ISRO Headquarters, Bangalore, today.

HEALTH QUEST (Health Quality Upgradation Enabled through Space Technology) is a collaborative project of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO); the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) and the Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI). These zero-error emergency medicine protocols will serve as the Standard Operating Procedures for emergency departments of hospitals, across India. Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad; has been accredited to provide expert inputs as well as implement the final patient safety standards.

“ISRO space scientists and emergency medicine specialists; had several rounds of brainstorming since 2017, to explore adopting ISRO’s zero error principles into emergency medicine. Together we were able to integrate the best practices from both space technology and healthcare domains to make emergency department care safer and better for our patients”. says Dr. Imron Subhan, Head of Emergency Medicine at Apollo and Past President of SEMI.

These Heath QUEST recommendations were adopted by ten collaborating hospitals including Apollo Hospitals, and Hyderabad, and have benefitted immensely with immediate improvement in overall patient care. The next version of the recommendations will be made available to all hospitals in India, on completion of the current implementation in select hospitals.