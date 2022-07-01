JB Pharma acquires 4 brands of the paediatric segment from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Delhi, Jul 01, 2022: Considering the emerging need for medicines for the paediatric segment in the country and taking its acquisition drive forward, JB Pharma has announced its 3rd acquisition of 4 brands in the calendar year in the paediatric segment – “Z&D”, “Pedicloryl”, “Pecef” and “Ezinapi” from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

All four brands – “Z&D”, “Pedicloryl”, “Pecef” and “Ezinapi”, are in the paediatric segment with total market size of 1800 crore. The combined sales as per internal estimates were INR 33 crores for FY 2021-22. As per the terms of the definitive agreement, JB will take over the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of these brands in India. The complete integration and transition of the brands are expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

Deliberating on the acquisition, Nikhil Chopra CEO & Wholetime Director, JB Pharma, said, “This is the time to capitalise on the opportunity to expand our wings in the paediatric segment across the country because all the four brands we have acquired have lion’s share in their respective spaces.. This acquisition is in sync with our strategic blueprint and future growth aspirations for JB and we will continue to focus on evaluating opportunities for strengthening our India domestic business.”

Adding further on acquisition and expansion and how it is going to strengthen JB’s existing paediatric category, Mr Chopra said, “Overall, the brands acquired have significant growth potential to strengthen our already established presence in the paediatric category, which is synergistic to our current portfolio, speciality depth and geographical presence. It will also help us significantly leverage our on-the-ground field force strength and widen our offerings in the paediatric basket (comprising of gut health and respiratory infection products) for HCPs across the country.”

All the acquired four brands have their specification in their respective segments.