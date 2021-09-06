JBM Group organized 2nd Blood Donation Camp as per the MoU signed with Indian Red Cross Society

Manesar, Gurugram, 04th Sep 2021: JBM Group, Gurugram based global conglomerate, organized 2nd blood donation camp at Manesar, Gurugram today. The occasion was embraced by Mr. Varun Singla, DCP Manesar who was also the Chief Guest of the event. Earlier last month, an MoU was signed between Indian Red Cross Society and JBM Group to organize 25 blood donation camps across its plants pan India this year.

JBM Group has resolved to donate over 3500 units of blood this year to aid children suffering from Thalassemia. The company shall be conducted at least 25 such camps across its various locations pan India for the purpose. Blood Donation camp shall be organized twice a month targeting a minimum of 150 units of blood per camp. These camps will be organized by JBM Group’s CSR arm, Neel Foundation with Indian Red Cross Society as its official social partner.

Today’s blood donation camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from JBM Group’s employees, their families & friends, who came forward to contribute to this noble cause. Each donor went through detailed medical screening and blood investigations like Haemoglobin, blood group, weight, etc. before donating their blood. Red Cross will execute the blood donation camps across JBM Group’s plants and will provide the blood units to aid the Thalassaemic Society children.

By way of today’s blood donation camp, JBM Group donated 167 units of blood, setting the right momentum towards the pan India drive that shall continue throughout the year. The camp successfully created awareness about blood donation, its need and social responsibility among different stakeholders of the society.

Thalassemia is a serious inherited blood disorder. A child suffering from such a disease requires one unit of blood every two weeks. Survival of a Thalassemia major depends upon repeated life-long blood transfusions and iron chelation. As red blood cell transfusion is the most common treatment, the blood banks play a pivotal role in this. Employees of JBM Group and their families have vowed to participate in these camps and donate blood to support the cause and help these children.

As an essential part of the JBM Group’s value ecosystem, the organization looks forward to maintaining highest standards towards enhancing the health and safety of its employees and communities as well as preserving and protecting the environment. The group executes a large gamut of activities through its corporate social responsibility arm – Neel Foundation. The organization believes to enrich the quality of life of the community and prevails to preserve its ecological balance as well as its cultural heritage.