Jeevan Seva App Is Proving To Be A Savior In Hassle Free Commute For Covid Patients In Delhi

New Delhi: With rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Delhi government is taking all necessary precautions to safeguard the health and well-being of Delhiites. The Delhi government is taking some major steps to curb the alarming spread of Covid-19. Today, Delhi’s Health Minister appealed to all his fellow Delhiites to download and avail the benefits of the Jeevan Seva App in the wake of rising COVID cases in the capital.

“Jeevan Seva App” is a mobile application to help Covid-19 patients of Delhi and their families under home isolation to get sanitized Electric Vehicles for their safe commute to the health care facility. The app provides a dedicated EV Cab Service to help patients to commute for treatment from any point in Delhi and is absolute without any charges. So now the patients, with a click on this app can book a hassle-free ride and curtail the spread of the virus to others and environment friendly. The patients can download the “Jeevan Seva App” through the Google Play Store and IOS App store. They can also book a cab from the app after registering through OTP, by entering their pick up and drop location. The nearest cab will automatically be dispatched to serve. The service is available 24 hrs.

Addressing the current COVID crisis, the Delhi’s Health Minister, Shri Satyendar Jain appealed, “The second wave of COVID-19 is on the rise. I request you all to follow proper protocols and stay safe. Last year, during the peak, Delhi Government launched the Jeevan Seva App. The aim was to make medical travel easier for people in home isolation. Many Covid patients have already benefited from the services. This year too, the app is functional and I urge you to make use of the service available, in case of need. With this app, one will get access to a properly sanitized e-vehicle which will provide free transportation to nearby health facilities. With hassle-free commutation, a sustainable transport solution for covid patients is only a click away.”

Mr. Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-mobility Pvt. Ltd. added that “We are honored to collaborate with Delhi Government in developing Jeevan Seva App. Currently, 160 world-class EV cabs are plying on the road 24*7. We have served more than 42,000 non – critical patients by now, the App has added efficiency to Delhi’s Emergency Commute Services enabling Ambulances to be more available to cater to serious requests in time. We would urge people to download the Jeevan Seva App and avail benefits during this crisis”.

Through this Jeevan Seva App, the corona patient will be apprised of pick-up time and can contact the driver through the app only, reducing the anxiety regarding the availability and reaching of the cab ambulance. The process is all digital and it will give a touch-free convenient drive to patients. The journey details, including the patient name, number, and location will automatically get stored in the database and will be shared with the health department on a daily basis.