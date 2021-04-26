Jindal Stainless operated OP Jindal Modern School in Hisar to be converted into a temporary emergency COVID hospital

Hisar, 26 April, 2021 : OP Jindal Modern School operated by Jindal Stainless in Hisar will be converted into an emergency COVID hospital. The proposed 500-bed hospital will be equipped with 50 ICU beds. This decision was taken today by Chief Minister, Haryana, Mr. Manohar Lal Khattar, in consultation with the Jindal Stainless management during his visit today to the Jindal Stainless manufacturing facility to review the Oxygen supply situation. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the necessary process at the earliest keeping in view the increasing cases of corona in the state.

Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Mr Abhyuday Jindal, who was present on the occasion assured all possible cooperation to the state government in this challenging time and said, “ We are always guided by the philosophy of our founder Shri OP Jindal to serve mankind with humility. Citizens of Hisar are like an extended family to us and in this hour of crisis, we are ready to help the people of Hisar in every possible way. With this COVID facility, we hope to serve the needy people in and around Hisar. Our oxygen facility in Hisar is continuously feeding oxygen in and around Hisar hospitals and will also feed the oxygen to this new facility. With a country-first motto in mind, we are ready to supply more oxygen to hospitals even if this is at the expense of the production.”

In view of the pandemic, the oxygen plant at Hisar facility of Jindal Stainless is running up to a capacity of 150 percent. The plant has increased its oxygen production capacity to 7.5 -8 MT per day from 6 MT per day. The company has produced 2170 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen in a year and supplied it to various hospitals in the region. Jindal Stainless has been supplying oxygen to Jindal Institute of Medical Sciences in Hisar, Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha, Maharishi Markandeshwar Institute of Medical Sciences in Mullana, and balance available Oxygen is being supplied to cylinder re-fillers. Going beyond, Jindal Stainless recently began supplies to medical facilities including Medanta, Gurgaon, and Moolchand hospital in Delhi.