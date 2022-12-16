Jio Mumbai Cyclothon Announces the Winners of the Successfully Concluded First Edition

Mumbai, December 16, 2022… The First Edition of Jio Mumbai Cyclothon successfully concluded with over 5000 cycling enthusiasts have participated in the event. Suniel Shetty, Vrushali Shinde, and Tiger Shroff, the Green Ambassador of Jio Mumbai Cyclothon, flagged off the various race categories.

Champ Endurance, India’s passionate fitness-promoting company that encourages running, swimming, cycling, and triathlon events across the country, successfully organized Jio Mumbai Cyclothon, one of the most awaited sporting events of Mumbai, on Sunday, 13 November 2022, at Parinee ground, Near ONGC Building BKC.

Never before has any city in India witnessed such a high-octane Cyclothon event with an overwhelming response and tremendous support from the government, authorities, corporates, cyclists, and citizens at large.

The race was organized into two categories which were Jio True5G Race and Jio Mumbai Cyclothon. There are total 49 winners in Jio True5G race and 24 Jio Mumbai Cyclothon with a total prize of 400000 rupees (cash) and gifts of 560000 Rs. worth respectively.

To motivate recreational cyclists, Jio Mumbai Cyclothon has also given Total Prize Pool: of 300000 to 60 participants as per the Lucky Draw System also amongst Finishers

At the occasion of prize distribution, Honorable Guardian Minister, Mumbai Suburban, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha Appreciated both events ie. “Aquachamp Swimmathon” and “JIO Mumbai Cyclothon” success, and stated how well it was organised, well planned and well executed. He said, “the department of Tourism would always like to be associated with such events, so that Tourism is also promoted. I like the dedication of the team to the cause of promoting Cycling as a mode of commute in cities like Mumbai, which will support to have better living environment with reduced noise & air pollution.”

He further reiterated that the “JIO Mumbai Cyclothon” was at par with International Sports Events.

Honourable Guardian Minister, Mumbai City, Shri Dipak Kesarkar congratulated on the event’s success and the excellent way it was organised and hosted and said, “I really like how the entire event was executed and participants enjoyed their ride on the Sealink.” He further added, “ Mumbai, as a city has everything to offer to everyone, hence conducting such sports events, is highly appreciated for the benefit of the residents of Mumbai. “

Mr Rohan Khanna, Vice President, Jio highly appreciated the team for the way JMC 2022 was planned, organised and executed and said, “JIO would like to take this event “Cyclothon” to various cities across India to promote the vision “Greener Cities and Healthier Citizens”

IPS Krishna Prakash, Honorary Race Director said, “Inspiring Mumbai, Maharashtra and India, pedal for cleaner, greener, congestion and pollution free roads and thereby improving overall environment. The main objective is to encourage as many people as possible to add a day to their daily commute by choosing cycle as their mode of transport instead of cars and bikes. We want to make people realize how cycling as an activity in their daily routine can make a difference to their health.”

Ravindra Wani, Director of Champ Endurance, said, “JIO Mumbai Cyclothon is a Green Initiative for Mumbai. It aims to create awareness among citizens about health and fitness for people of all ages and sensitize them towards eco-friendly transport options like cycling, which is both affordable & environment friendly, and work towards a greener and more sustainable future. Even for long distances, Mumbaikar can use Bicycle.”

Some distinguish personalities who participated in the race were Council General of USA Mr. Mike Hankey, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner and ACS Shri SVR Srinivas, Joint Commissioner Of Police Mumbai Shri Vishwas Nangare Patil and his daughter. Actress Nikita Datta, Actress Saiyami Kher, Neha Abhijeet Chaudhari,Mahika Abhijeet Chaudhari, Shrimati Vrushali Shrikant Shinde, Amol Shinde ( PS to Honourable CM), along with several officers from NCB Mumbai: Shri. Amit Ghawate, Shri. Amol More, Shri. Bijay Raj, Shri. K Kiran Babu, Joint Commissioner GST Shri Abhay Kumar, and Manish Jhunjhunwala, brother of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with many more eminent personalities participated in it.