Jiva Ayurveda doctors now just a call away with immunity helpline number to help in fight against the pandemic wave

Mumbai: Jiva Ayurveda has launched a new helpline number so that during this current medical crisis, people can easily speak to specialized Ayurveda doctors, who can guide them on ways to boost immunity. The immunity helpline number is 7042 404040 and is operational from 8 am to 10 pm.

The helpline shall address doubts relating to immunity and how Ayurveda can help them strengthen their immunity levels. The doctors shall give a proper treatment plan, along with diet and lifestyle changes and recommend immunity building products.

A huge part of the coronavirus epidemic is the anxiety and doubts it brings into the mind of those afflicted and those who are confused with the sea of information and many times misinformation that they find themselves in. This helpline shall help dispel worries and offer sage advice on how to specifically boost immunity levels. The pandemic has made us understand the importance of immunity, and how those with stronger immune systems have a better chance of surviving the onslaught of the coronavirus disease.

Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda said, “Jiva Ayurveda has started this immunity helpline number after receiving several requests seeking advice on ways and means to boost immunity. Common recommendation like kadha and kwath have noticed some people get adverse reaction, thereby, this helpline will ensure that each individual gets immunity advice suited to their own body type, condition, age and environment.

Rebuilding immunity, overcoming weakness and strengthening the respiratory system has also been found as a key challenge with people recovering from Covid. In some cases, people struggle with aftereffects of the infection for weeks and months; the special advice from doctors will also help people in gaining their normal body function and strengthening the respiratory system.”