Jiva Ayurveda organises ‘Jiva Health Week’

Mumbai: At a time when health concerns are our top priority, Jiva Ayurveda, one of the world’s leading Ayurveda treatment institutions is organising a nation-wide free health consultation drive that is expected to benefit more than 50,000 people, from August 6- August 18 across its more than 80+ clinics nationwide.

With over three decades of experience, experts at Jiva Ayurveda focuses on providing root-cause based, personalised treatment along with guidance on diet chart and lifestyle plans.

If a person opts for the treatment, a free health consultation will be provided by experienced Jiva Ayurveda doctors. The consultation will be valid for a period of three months. Along with this, certain Jiva wellness products such as Honey, Chyawanprash, Shampoo, Ayurvedic tea and more will also be available at discounts of up to 18 per cent at clinics. Additionally, as part of the offer, there is also a 10 per cent discount on next month’s treatment pack.

“Post the second wave of Covid19, last few months has been very difficult for all of us. Many people have recovered from Covid but are battling with the after-effects like breathing problems, weakness of various organs, digestive problems, mental stress, depression, low immunity and lack of strength and energy. A person can show post-Covid effects even after 2-3 months of recovery. Headache, hair fall, fatigue, nausea, cough, body ache and heart palpitations are the most commonly reported conditions. Ayurveda can treat these problems from the root-cause. Jiva Ayurveda is organising ‘Jiva Health Week’ from 6-18 August. You are invited to visit your nearest Jiva clinic and get a free health consultation from our expert Ayurvedic doctors. Adopting Ayurveda and practising yoga daily can help with most of the problems and sustain a healthy lifestyle. Stay safe and stay healthy,” said Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda.

Ayurveda is one of the world’s oldest holistic healing systems and was developed more than 3,000 years ago in India. Ayurveda works at the root-cause and provides long-term relief. Jiva’s team of 500+ certified Ayurvedic doctors consult more than 8,000 patients every day and has successfully treated 15 lakh patients till date. Jiva Ayurveda is a pioneer in offering a protocol and data-driven diagnosis and treatment to its patients. The 13-day Jiva Health Week will empower more people to receive authentic Ayurveda treatments for their health ailments since Jiva enables true delivery of Ayurveda with personalised treatment for everyone, who are helped in regaining “Swasthya” with the use of “Chikitsa” and lifestyle changes.