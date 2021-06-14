Kamineni Fertility launches a state-of-the-art Fertility Centre at Kokapet!

Hyderabad, 14 June 2021: Kamineni Fertility – Twin City’s leading and comprehensive fertility care facility – launched the second state-of-the-art Kamineni Fertility Center at Kokapet. The Centre was formally inaugurated by Dr. Gayatri Kamineni, Dy. COO Director, Kamineni Fertility; also present on the occasion were Dr. Asma Khan, Vice President, Kamineni Fertility Centre and Infertility Specialists at Kamineni Fertility Dr Niharika and Dr Pranita. Kamineni Fertility brought cheer in the lives of over 3000 couples who sought help in conceiving babies, since its inception in 2011 with the first Centre at King Koti. Kamineni Fertility has aggressive plans to expand its network of Fertility Centers in the city and a couple of them are already in the pipeline.

The new facility spread across 3500sft has the most modern technology on par with the International and European standards. The Centre is equipped with the most advanced ART embryology laboratory, fully integrated Telangana’s first L126MP workstation, high resolution stereo microscope, CODA Tower, Air Handling Unit, Andrology Lab, PGD Lab and advanced Freezing infrastructure to facilitate comprehensive infertility care, under one roof.



Kamineni Fertility lays special emphasis on personalized care to address the unique needs of each couple. Our thrust on best practices along with scrupulously following of international protocols has ensured outcomes on par with the best in the world. The new facility will continue the decade old legacy of high standard Fertility care rendered by Kamineni Fertility. The Kokapet Centre will cater to the youthful population suffering from rampant infertility in this part of the city, says Dr. Gayatri Kamineni. If a patient has a lag period of two years or more in conceiving a child, it’s time for the couple to get evaluated to know the reasons for the delay in conceiving. Infertility is not a female oriented problem it could be because of male infertility too. 30-35% of the cases could be due to male infertility, around 20-25% could be due to combined factors of both male and female infertility and the balance is due to female infertility. The number of patients coming for treatment during the pandemic has declined, as people want to avoid visiting hospitals, especially the new patients are postponing their decision, but those already seeking treatment are going as per their schedules and continuing their treatment, she added.

The expert Infertility specialists at Kamineni Fertility have international exposure and hands on experience in the latest and advanced infertility procedures. The Centre will offer comprehensive care including fertility enhancing surgeries like operative laparoscopy and hysteroscopy, ultrasound scans and ultrasound guided surgical procedures, Ovulation Induction, Intrauterine insemination (IUI), In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection), Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), Preimplantation genetic screening (PGS), Tubal Recanalisation and also render treatment for recurrent miscarriages.

The rising incidence of infertility, especially in Telangana is a matter of grave concern and calls for urgent redressal. Changing lifestyles, psychological stress, work pressures, rising pollution and multitude of other issues have deprived several couples the parental bliss. The silver lining in these challenging times is the great strides witnessed in infertility care. Kamineni Fertility is keeping pace with these latest developments in technology and treatment and bringing them seamlessly within the reach of those in need here, says Dr. Vasundhara Kamineni.

About Kamineni Fertility

Kamineni Fertility is the exclusive partner of Crysta IVF in Hyderabad. Crysta IVF, with its centers in 18 cities, is among the most trusted and leading fertility chains in India. Kamineni Fertility and Crysta IVF have the latest technology and expertise for IVF, IUI, ICSI, Surrogacy, and more in common.

Kamineni Fertility is among the top few fertility centers in Hyderabad recognized by ICMR. It won several Awards for its outstanding fertility care including Excellence in Healthcare 2019, Best Healthcare in Fertility 2019, and Excellence in Healthcare 2018. it was the first facility to introduce the L126MP Integrated Workstation in Telangana and has an advanced ART laboratory setup on par with International and European standards.