Kauvery Hospital, Bangalore, Launches the City’s Most Affordable Robotic Assisted Surgical Program

Bangalore, 08-August’23 – Kauvery Hospital, Bangalore a renowned name and the fastest-growing healthcare chain in Southern India, takes another giant leap towards transforming surgical excellence with the launch of the Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgery. This new initiative is set to redefine patient care, precision, and affordability in the realm of surgical advancements.

The program is designed to achieve unprecedented precision and visualisation, with high-definition cameras, the increased degree of movement of robotic arms such of a surgeon’s arms. The institute will bring together surgeons skilled in robotics surgeries in the fields of Surgical Gastroenterology, Surgical Urology and Gynaecological surgeries, the centre will offer the most advanced surgical solutions in a compassionate and empathetic environment.

As part of the launch phase, the Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgery is committed to prioritizing the well-being of senior citizens which will enable them to have shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times and to return to their normal activities sooner, enhancing their overall quality of life. The institute will consider a rigorous patient selection process ensures that only suitable candidates undergo robotic-assisted surgeries. To make this groundbreaking technology accessible to all, Kauvery Hospital offers robotic-assisted surgery at the cost of a regular laparoscopic procedure during this launch phase.

The Institute collaborates closely with Intuitive Surgical Systems, the manufacturer of Da Vinci X, to provide future surgeons with comprehensive training on this futuristic surgical marvel. This partnership aims to empower the medical community with advanced knowledge and skills, ensuring seamless integration of robotic technology into surgical practices.

The Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgery is an essential component of Kauvery Hospital’s rapid expansion across India. Within just three years from its launch in Bangalore, Kauvery Hospital has consistently invested in best-in-class medical technology and state-of-the-art facilities, making advanced healthcare affordable and accessible to all its patrons.

“This launch of the Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgery is a significant step towards our brand’s vision of becoming the most respected and trusted healthcare provider,” said Dr. S. Chandra Kumar, Founder & Executive Chairman, Kauvery Hospital. “Our mission is to make great healthcare affordable, and with this latest technological advancement, we continue to uphold our values of Continual Improvement, Ethical, Empathetic Care, Real Accountability, and Service Excellence.” “We are thrilled to introduce the Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgery, where our mission is to deliver transformative surgical care, powered by cutting-edge technology and compassionate values,” said Dr. S. Vijayabaskaran, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital.

The inaugural event, scheduled for 08 August 2023, will witness esteemed guests, including Padma Bhushan Dr. Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures & Co-founder of Infosys, and Dr. S. Chandra Kumar, Founder & Executive Chairman, Kauvery Hospital.

Kauvery Hospital invites all media representatives, medical professionals, and the public to be part of this momentous occasion as they embark on a new era of surgical excellence with the Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgery.

About Kauvery Hospital:

Kauvery Hospital group is one among the fastest growing healthcare providers in the southern region of India. With presence in 6 cities and 11 multispecialty units including the Bangalore unit the group has over 2000 operational beds. The hospital group was founded in 1999 and is accredited by NABH. Kauvery Hospital, Bangalore boasts of having renowned practitioners in both surgical and medical practise area who along with the patient care teams offers a wide range of tertiary care services, including cardiac surgery, neurosciences, orthopaedics, Renal sciences, Organ transplantation, a dedicated unit for Mother and Child under the name of maakauvery.

The hospital is committed to providing high-quality care to its patients and has a strong focus on research and innovation. Kauvery Hospital also focuses on Academics and offers DNB and other academic programs in Neurosciences and GI. Kauvery Hospital is a leading healthcare institution committed to excellence and patient-centric care. The Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgery represents the hospital’s unwavering dedication to providing the highest quality surgical care using state-of-the-art technology while ensuring affordability and inclusivity.