Kevin Sing, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Queens

Elmhurst, NY, August 2, 2021- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology

practices, is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified oncologist-hematologist Kevin Sing, MD. He will be practicing at 87-14 57th Road, Suite A, Elmhurst, NY 11373.

Dr. Sing was born in the United States but grew up in Hong Kong. He is excited to bring high-quality patient care to the multicultural Queens community.

“I truly enjoy meeting and treating a very uniquely multicultural patient population here and guiding them and their families through the whole process; from diagnosis to a cure or providing palliative relief,” he said. Dr. Sing was inspired to practice hematology and oncology care because the field is rapidly evolving every

year. He feels privileged to bring these life-changing updates to patients.

Dr. Sing earned his Bachelor’s degree in Biology and Economics from the University of Virginia. He earned his medical degree at Eastern Virginia Medical School and completed his Residency in Internal Medicine and Fellowship in Hematology and Oncology at Virginia Commonwealth University Health Systems. He has also presented his research at multiple national conferences.

“It is very exciting to welcome Dr. Sing to our Elmhurst location and to the NYCBS family,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO. Dr. Sing is well-respected by both colleagues and patients and will bring world-class cancer care to the local community.”

Dr. Sing is fluent in English, Cantonese Chinese, and conversational in Mandarin Chinese. To make an appointment with Dr. Sing, please call (718) 651-9398. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.