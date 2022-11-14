Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Centre celebrates Children’s Day

Bengaluru, November 14, 2022: With an aim to celebrate the most-awaited fun-filled event for the little angels, Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Centre Bengaluru, a premium Singapore-based Mother and Child care hospital group, organized a children’s Day program to make this day an unforgettable memory to cherish. Jnana Gururaj, child singer and SaReGaMaPa Little Champs participant also joined the program as the chief guest.

The celebrations started in the morning with 20 participants aged between 2 to 5 years and 6 to 10 years within the hospital premises who joined Jnana in the cake cutting, felicitation, and Fancy Dress and Drawing Competitions. In an environment filled with fun and frolic, the children were gifted with exciting goodies and certificates while they enjoyed themselves.