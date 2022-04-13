Korean Naturalism Brand, Innisfree Launches On Smytten

April 2022: innisfree, the Korean naturalism brand from Jeju Island, South Korea, proudly announces its partnership with India’s Largest D2C Product Discovery and Trial Platform, Smytten from April 2022. innisfree India is excited to bring its wide range of product offerings to Smytten users who can now get their hands on the best skincare and beauty products offered by the brand. The shoppers can browse through and purchase 110 unique SKUs. In collaboration with Smytten, innisfree will be offering multiple launch offers and discounts- there will be a 4 days sale period, up to 20% off, free gifts on orders above 899 and 1199 and much more!

This partnership allows innisfree to provide a continued rich, immersive buying experience to customers across different platforms. innisfree India aims to keep on diversifying its portfolio bringing in more customers, collaborations and retail resonance in the Indian e-commerce market.

For the launch of innisfree on Smytten, Mr. Doyoul Lee, Country Head, Amorepacific India said, “We are excited to partner with SMYTTEN as we continue to drive dynamic growth for our premium skincare brand – innisfree. With Smytten as a platform, we see a terrific opportunity for additional value creation through expansion into new and existing markets and reaching aspiring consumers who wanted to try our products. We are trying our best to inform consumers about the benefits of K-Beauty, since it’s an incredibly personalized approach to skin care with utmost care given to quality. Smytten’s commitment to driving delight combined with innisfree’s brand portfolio, will help us achieve growth and success for our brand.

Siddhartha Nangia, Co-founder, Smytten, said, “We are delighted to partner with Innisfree to bring their products to millions of Indians to experience and try before they buy. Innisfree products are a treasured Korean legacy that includes ground breaking formulations and natural ingredients. However in India, because of massive diversity in skin types and concerns, consumers need to understand the benefits of the product ingredients in much detail and try it on their skin to find the most suitable product. We are hopeful that by facilitating in-home trials of innisfree now across India through Smytten, we will not only be able to help millions of potential users to find the right Innisfree product for their beauty needs, but also accelerate the adoption of Korean beauty regimen through right information & pre-purchase experience.”