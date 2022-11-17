Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda’ Introduces the New Range of Herbal Juices

Krishna’s herbal and Ayurveda a renowned ayurvedic brand with a pan-India presence has launched an assorted range of healthy and natural gluten-free juices using handpicked ingredients to provide solutions for all health problems through Ayurveda. The company specializes in ayurvedic juices, medicine, churnas, herbal beauty products, and 150 other SKUs. The manufacturing unit of the Ayurveda brand is GMP certified by the Ayush Department govt. of Rajasthan.

The company utilizes natural and cultivated raw herbs in the manufacturing of their ayurvedic and herbal juices. The varieties of herbal juice contain properties that can also benefit the management of different health ailments. The new range of mixtures are available for people suffering from health issues such as thyroid, digestive dysfunction and acidity, acne & breakouts, and gynecological issues.

The herbal juice, “Thyro Balance” is ideal for individuals suffering from TSH fluctuations and thyroid disorders, “Digestive Care” is effective for gut health and better bowel movement that also helps in proper absorption of nutrients in the body, “Acidity Care” aids adequate secretion of digestive enzymes for better digestion and balancing levels of stomach acids, “Skin and Pimple Care” helps in blood purification & detoxification, and prevent oil production, resulting in clear and blemish free skin, where “She care” useful in managing reproductive and uterine health, this juice is applicable for women suffering from chronic cramps due to PCOS and PCOD. The combination of juices is 100% ayurvedic and naturally crafted with a thorough inspection. People can also opt for a variety of different juices from the ayurvedic brand such as “Aloe vera juice, Amla juice, Aloe-amla juice, Fat reducer juice, Triphala juice, Giloytulsi juice, KarelaJamun juice, Wheatgrass juice, giloy juice and other ayurvedic solution.

The brand’s products are evaluated and examined under the respective microbiology laboratories and stability chambers furthermore all the Ayurvedic products are naturally created with natural herbs and cultivated without additives and extracts.