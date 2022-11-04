L V Prasad Eye Institute and CognitiveCare collaborate to utilize AI and ML for prevention of Avoidable Blindness in Children

Hyderabad, November 04, 2022: L V Prasad Eye Institute, a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness, and CognitiveCare, a Healthcare AI startup and pioneer in the early detection and quantification of health risks, today announced a partnership to jointly pursue efforts that advance the early detection of eye diseases and adverse eye conditions in infants and children. This partnership combines L V Prasad Eye Institute’s world-renowned expertise and research in eye health with CognitiveCare’s AI platform, which incorporates granular insights and patterns that interplay with clinical and social determinants to quantify propensity for health risks at individual and population levels early.
Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is a leading cause of preventable blindness in infants and children worldwide. India is experiencing an ROP epidemic, significantly impacting rural districts. Furthermore, it is projected that the myopia epidemic will affect 50% of the global population by 2050. The prevalence of myopia in children in India has quadrupled in the past twenty years. Active prevention and mitigation strategies are needed to control and potentially reverse both the ROP and myopia trends currently seen in India.
“We are happy to partner with CognitiveCare and are confident that our combined expertise in clinical management and machine learning will help us accelerate the early diagnosis of ROP and Myopia in young children and infants. We are also hopeful that this partnership will pave the way to leverage AI, deep learning, and advanced computational sciences to address several other critical eye diseases,” said Dr. Prashant Garg, Executive Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute.
“Alongside our partners at the L V Prasad Eye Institute, our aim is to support healthcare constituents in understanding propensity for eye conditions early enough to prevent adverse outcomes, including blindness in infants and myopia in children,” said Sheena Gill, President, and CEO, Americas for CognitiveCare.
“Our models will provide explainable AI functionality to help caregivers understand the ‘why’ behind each eye health score. Healthy eyes still elude millions of children globally. Eye health complications in infancy and childhood continue to impact long-term health and well-being. We can now prevent certain adverse eye health outcomes with early detection and intervention,” stated Dr. Suresh Attili, Co-Founder of CognitiveCare.