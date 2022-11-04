L V Prasad Eye Institute and CognitiveCare collaborate to utilize AI and ML for prevention of Avoidable Blindness in Children

Hyderabad, November 04, 2022: L V Prasad Eye Institute, a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness, and CognitiveCare, a Healthcare AI startup and pioneer in the early detection and quantification of health risks, today announced a partnership to jointly pursue efforts that advance the early detection of eye diseases and adverse eye conditions in infants and children. This partnership combines L V Prasad Eye Institute’s world-renowned expertise and research in eye health with CognitiveCare’s AI platform, which incorporates granular insights and patterns that interplay with clinical and social determinants to quantify propensity for health risks at individual and population levels early.

Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is a leading cause of preventable blindness in infants and children worldwide. India is experiencing an ROP epidemic, significantly impacting rural districts. Furthermore, it is projected that the myopia epidemic will affect 50% of the global population by 2050. The prevalence of myopia in children in India has quadrupled in the past twenty years. Active prevention and mitigation strategies are needed to control and potentially reverse both the ROP and myopia trends currently seen in India.