L V Prasad Eye Institute Incubator Launches Start-up Social

Hyderabad, July 2022: L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) Incubator, funded under the BioNEST scheme of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), launched the first in a series of Startup Social on 30th June 2022.

“Start-up Social organized by L V Prasad Eye Institute is a series of events aimed at energizing and nurturing a vibrant and collaborative ecosystem for healthcare start-ups. It is focused on providing a value-creating platform for the start-ups by converging innovators, clinicians, and other catalysts, and will be conducted monthly” says, Dr Ramesh Kekunnayya, Principal Lead, LVPEI Incubator, L V Prasad Eye Institute. LVPEI Incubator’s first Start-up Social was attended by clinicians, innovators, start-ups, other incubator leadership members, etc. It had panel discussions, case presentations and a tour of the incubator facility for the delegates. Dr Ajit Rangnekar, a board member of the Institution and Director General at Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), Dr N Madhusudhana Rao, CEO of AIC-CCMB and Dr D Viswanadham, Vice President of IKP Knowledge Park were part of the panel discussion. The case presentation was on the journey of concept to the product of an innovation developed within LVPEI’s unique multi-disciplinary ecosystem with participation from clinicians and biomedical engineers – the Pediatric Perimeter, a novel device to measure visual fields in infants and patients with special needs.

Dr Ajit Rangnekar, a board member of the Institution and Director General at Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) launched the website of the facility and shared his vision for the facility and indicated the need for collaboration among the catalysts of the ecosystem. Mr Ramam Atmakuri, the Former Vice-Chair of the Institute, moderated two panel discussions. The next panel with the participation of Dr N Madhusudhana Rao, CEO of AIC-CCMB and Dr D Viswanadham, Vice President of IKP Knowledge Park, focussed on the intent for collaboration and efforts required for incubators to enhance the start-up and innovation ecosystem in the country.

The key partners for the LVPEI Incubator are Sathguru Management Consultants for business planning and strategy, K Vijayaraghavan & Associates for corporate compliances and K&S Partners for IP filings.