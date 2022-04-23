LANXESS implements variable pricing surcharge for ion exchange resins and iron oxide adsorbers

Mumbai, April 2022 – Specialty chemicals company LANXESS will globally implement a variable pricing surcharge for its Lewatit ion exchange resins and Bayoxide iron oxide adsorbers which will be applied with immediate effect. The existing fixed surcharge will be adjusted based on the most relevant input costs on a monthly basis. In April/May 2022 Customers will be contacted individually.

This step became necessary since the already tense cost situation has worsened even further due to the war in the Ukraine. The markets worldwide are experiencing an unprecedented volatility and prices for energy, raw materials and transportation increased at unexpected and unpredictable magnitudes.

The LANXESS Liquid Purification Technologies business unit is one of the world’s leading global solution providers for water treatment and liquid purification. Ion exchange resins and iron oxide adsorbers are used in numerous industries and applications to purify water and other liquid media effectively.