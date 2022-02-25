Largest and Most Advanced Centre For Sports Medicine opens up at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road

Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road launched North Mumbai’s first dedicated sports medicine diagnosis, rehabilitation, and surgery facility as a dedicated center in midst of esteemed dignitaries from various fields of athletics and fitness enthusiasts, the entertainment industry, state and national level sports personalities, professional gym clubs, sports associations, and martial art centers. Present on the occasion were Ms. Soniya Rajage, Freestyle wrestling Champion, Mr. Nikhil Sports personality & Instagram star, and other professionals from training institutes and Gyms.

Wockhardt Hospital is a tertiary care hospital that caters to a huge population across Western India, delivering world-class treatment to all its patients at international standards. The faculty is spread across 215000_ sq feet and provides super-specialty care in almost all specialties. The Centre consists of the latest infrastructure, one of the best faculty, prompt diagnosis methods, rehabilitation, and surgical options for ones with sports-related injuries.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Girish Bhalerao, Head – Centre of Excellence for Sports Medicine and Consultant- Joint Replacement & Sports Medicine Specialist, said, “We are proud to come up with a Centre for Sports Medicine at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road which is a comprehensive facility with tailor-made programs for the diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery involving all the essential facilities. This center is a one-stop solution for not only athletes but non-athletes too.”

Wockhardt Hospital’s Center of Excellence for Sports Medicine will provide all the services under one roof and there will be no need for Indian Sportsmen to go abroad and seek treatment for their injuries. “This centre will help the athletes to take care of their overall well-being. It will allow improving performance levels not only in athletes but even non-athletes of various age groups. I congratulate the hospital for taking initiative for thinking about athletes and taking this unique initiative for them. This center will cater to each and everyone’s needs, and is by far one of the best centres that I have visited” said Miss. Soniya Rajage, Freestyle wrestling Champion.

Below are the facilities available at the center:

· Dedicated Laminar airflow Operation Theatre with all recent advances in operative logistics and equipment like 4K HD camera & monitor, Quantum Laser Radio Frequency Ablator, high and low-frequency shavers, bone burr, high-performance suction, SPIDER 2 limb positioning system, etc. for providing world-class operative care to its patients.

• Autologous stem cell transplantation

• Green OT

• Advanced implants and methods to perform joint preserving surgeries

• Dedicated Rehabilitation center equipped with the latest technology

Dr Pankaj Dhamija Center Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road said, “Our center of Excellence for Sports Medicine aims to provide comprehensive medical care for sports-related injuries when it comes to professional athletes as well as sports enthusiasts.”

To give the best possible treatment in sports Related Injuries, the Center of Sports Medicine has some renowned experts from India and Abroad. The experienced faculty consists of :

1) Dr Girish Bhalerao, Head – Centre of Excellence for Sports Medicine and Consultant Joint Replacement & Sports Medicine Specialist – FIFA Certified

2) Dr Imraan Khan, Consultant & Head Physiotherapy and Sports Rehabilitation

3) Dr. Mayola D’Souza, Senior Sports Physiotherapist

The center involves an entire team of trained Rehabilitation Specialists.

“The department will be able to deal with all the problems related to sports injuries and injuries to joints (involving various body parts like knee, shoulder, ankle, elbow, and wrist). This includes evaluation of the patient, imaging, diagnosis of injuries, cryotherapy and advanced Electrotherapeutic modalities, sports rehabilitation, fitness evaluation, sports nutrition, and sports psychology,” said Dr Girish Bhalerao.

“Aim of the Physiotherapists and Rehabilitation specialists will be to help athletes of all age groups and all levels of ability to enhance their sports performance and provide evidence-based advice and support on safe participation in sports and exercise.,” concluded Dr Imraan Khan, Consultant & Head Physiotherapy and Sports Rehabilitation department.