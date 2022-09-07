Lead A Healthy Life Without Having To Compromise On Sweetness With House Of Veda

Sweet cravings don’t have to get in the way of a healthy life, even though refined sugar has been an unhealthy companion throughout the modern diet. Its link with chronic illnesses like obesity, diabetes, and coronary heart disease is enough of a warning. However, with healthy alternatives available from the House of Veda there’s a way to satisfy a sweet tooth while remaining healthy.

Organic sweeteners do more than just satisfy cravings by promoting a healthy balance to the modern lifestyle. Tracing back to its Vedic roots, House of Veda offers 100% organic healthy alternatives, ideal for daily consumption among family members of all ages. Organic sweeteners compensate for the sweet cravings while providing numerous health benefits, and creating a balance to wellness.

A favorite among health enthusiasts, the traditionally processed organic sweeteners provide benefits including vegan, low in calories, zero cholesterol and loaded with nutrients. They come in different SKUs, fit for use according to the requirements. Furthermore, remaining true to nature, products by House of Veda are unpolished and unprocessed retaining their nutritional value.

House of Veda presents four different products for consumption for everyone, including children, seniors, and fitness enthusiasts who are looking for safe, healthy, and effective solutions to improve their well-being without giving up on their sweet cravings.

The use of good quality soil is a part of the brand’s organic management methods like crop rotation, hand-weeding, and covering the crop, to improve the quality of the soil. Their method of management sets them apart from other sugars and sweeteners in the market. The brand also pays close attention to environment-friendly packaging.

House of Veda’s Organic Jaggery Powder is available in three packages – 250gms (INR 175), 500gms (INR 140), and 900gms (INR 250); Organic Jaggery Cubes are available in a 450gms jar (INR 200); Organic Coconut Sugar is available in two packages – 125gms (INR 200) and 150gms (INR 275); Organic Raw Sugar is available in three packages – 250gms (INR 175), 500gms (INR 135) and 900gms (INR 250).