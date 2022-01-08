LifeTein Awarded the Fastest Peptide Synthesis Service in 2021

LifeTein is a contract research organization located in Somerset, New Jersey and was founded in 2008. Regarded as the fastest peptide synthesis service in 2021 by New World Report, LifeTein also provides custom protein, antibody, and chemical services for biotech, pharma, academia, government customers, and diagnostics. Additionally, its services reach across the entire United States and more than 30 other nations.

New World Report is an informative business news platform that covers businesses all throughout the Americas. Each year they honor the best of the best in their North America Business Elite awards, acknowledging the talent and accomplishments in businesses from any scale or field. Being recognized as the Fastest Peptide Synthesis Service is a tremendous honor for LifeTein.

The chemical synthesis of very long peptides is particularly challenging; the process is expensive and time-consuming. LifeTein is asked frequently to synthesize relatively large peptides sized 100–200 residues. Li Li explains, “Recently, we synthesized a 169-amino acid peptide. This demonstrates that the synthesis of peptides sized 100–200 amino acids is not beyond the capabilities of our current PeptideSyn technology.” LifeTein’s primary focus is peptide synthesis service. The company has developed proprietary PeptideSyn technology, which provides a platform for continuous peptide synthesis using Fmoc and Boc chemistry, microwave technology, and a proprietary solid support resin. LifeTein routinely uses proprietary microwave technologies to produce peptides >100 amino acids, with the longest peptide it has made to date being 169 amino acids. The company takes great pride in this acknowledgement of the speed of its peptide synthesis as well.

LifeTein’s PNA synthesis service is another stand-out service of the company. PNAs are synthetic DNA, or RNA, mimics that consist of nucleobases attached to a polyamide backbone. PNA provides a powerful tool to study the mechanism of transcription and an innovative strategy to regulate target gene expression, antisense, antigen agents, molecular probes, and biosensors.

LifeTein also provides peptide design and antibody production services; recently, it has synthesized the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of the spike protein of the COVID-19 virus. As a result, the RBD peptide was used for monoclonal antibody production and the antibody was successfully made and licensed to a reputable pharmaceutical company.

With LifeTein leading the way within this industry, clients can expect them to continue the path of innovation at the same high quality it has always given.