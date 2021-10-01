Light House Cafe will glow pink this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The quaint Light House Cafe in Worli has teamed with the comprehensive cancer care centre in Mumbai, the HCG Cancer Centre and the well-equipped Sky Diagnostics Centre this October to launch its Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign. The initiative will include posts and videos on Instagram of common questions about this disease answered by the renowned breast oncologists in the city.

The doctors will share their knowledge on small lifestyle changes, which can help keep cancer at bay, and how regular check-ups are just as important to nip it in the bud. They will also talk about diet improvements for patients on IGTV videos.

While Light House Cafe spreads awareness online, its team at the restaurant will serve authentic global cuisine, wearing pink attire throughout Breast Cancer Awareness month. A part of the customers’ bills will go towards the cause.

Karan Kabu, Owner of Light House Cafe says “Through this campaign, we aim to share information about breast cancer prevention and early detection. Also, being diagnosed with breast cancer is not the end and we wish to kindle hope in the patients as well as their loved ones so that they can fight the disease.”

The campaign will begin on 1st October so follow @lighthousecafemumbai on Instagram and help spread hope.

Light House Cafe welcomes all to dine at the Worli restaurant and support the cause.