Live Show Organised in Line with WHO’s Walk the Talk

New Delhi, May 2022: According to WHO’s findings, up to 5 million deaths a year, could be averted if the global population was more active, and insufficiently active people have a 20% to 30% increased risk of death compared to sufficiently active people. Surprisingly, over 80% of the world’s adolescent population is insufficiently physically active.

Toeing the line of WHO’s ‘Walk the Talk: Health For All Challenge’, HEAL Foundation in association with Health Fitness Trust on Sunday, May 22, 2022, organised an array of activities such as Zumba, stretching, clapping, and 3 KM run, asking for ‘GET MOVING for health’ at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, and to spread awareness for healthy living. This was the first live show of the ‘Health4All Online’ weekly show.

Talking about mental stress and its harmful impact on overall health and the reasons for the onset of diabetes during the Live Show of Health4All, Dr A K Jhingan, Chairman, Delhi Diabetes Research Centre, New Delhi, said, “Being healthy is symbolic to being physically active, which is receding unfortunately to a greater extent in our everyday life, and bringing along a host of diseases. I attribute 7S (7 Sins) to the onset of diabetes.

Stress: It not only brings diabetes but also blood pressure and hypertension.

Sleep: Lack of sleep changes the physiology of the body, increasing the chances of diabetes.

Sedentary Lifestyle: It reduces physical activities, bringing you closer to diseases like diabetes.

Sugar: Excessive sugar is not only harmful to diabetics but also healthy people.

Salt: Excessive salt is equally harmful.

Smoking: This is collectively harmful to health.

Spirit: Spirit is an alcohol beverage, which harms more than its perceived good.”

A free Health Screening camp with Health ATM was also organised to help people get their preventive screening done. HEAL Foundation runs this digital health camp supported by U GRO Capital, where an ATM size machine developed by India Health Link (IHL) is there for the screening. This is a self-service, walk-in Health Pod wherein individuals can get their screening done for 22+ health vital parameters including BP, Weight, SpO2, BMI, BMC, Pulse, Temperature, and ECG within 5 minutes followed by an instant report, without any paramedic assistance. The ‘phygital’ ecosystem provides a physical experience of preventive health check-ups supported by its digital interface that maintains users’ health records and provides immediate consultation with certified health professionals based on instant test results. The Health Pod is HIPPA compliant and features medical devices certified by US FDA, CE, and Neumetric. Over 200 people got their screening done.

Asian Marathon Gold Medallist, Eminent International Athlete & Marathoner of Repute, Founder of Health Fitness Trust, Dr Sunita Godara with her vibrant team of athletes and runners demonstrated multiple physical activities during the show. She appealed to the people saying, “We need to reduce our stress level and do a variety of physical activities like walking, jogging, running, and other physical activities like clapping, Zumba, and natural massage to stay healthy and fit. Our body needs to change, so we ought not to stick to one physical activity but should do different physical activities. I am fit at the age of 63 because I run and do exercise daily. To stay healthy, we need to get moving.”