Livinguard technology remains effective against all variants, including Omicron

New Delhi, 6th January 2022 – Since the start of the pandemic, Livinguard, the Swiss-based international leader in sustainable & self-disinfecting hygiene technology, has consistently showcased >99% efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, with no recovery of viable viruses, and Omicron will be no different. It has been proven effective against the human coronavirus 229E, the original wild variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Indian isolate of SARS-CoV-2 (likely to be the alpha variant), and the delta variant. These tests have been carried out by renowned laboratories and research organizations like the Freie Universitat, Berlin, University of Arizona, USA, IRSHA institute, India. India is currently experiencing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, indicating the beginning of the third wave; with over 37,000 new daily Covid-19 cases over the past few days, and 1,892 confirmed Omicron cases (as of 4th Jan’ 22) so far, we can only expect a further increase in cases as witnessed globally. Livinguard technology provides the best-in-class antiviral protection. The consistent efficacy of >99% against all mutations of the COVID-19 virus further underscores the power of Livinguard technology’s physical mode of action – it remains agnostic to the type of microbe or mutation, including Omicron.

Dr Absar Alum, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ, USA added,

“It is safe to say that Livinguard technology’s physical kill mechanism works against different mutations of viruses like Omicron. They have already proven it works against SARS-CoV 2, & the Delta Variant. Their technology will most likely ensure there are no viable viruses found on the masks and other textile applications.”

These results come as positive news for the many geographies still battling Delta variant outbreaks, as well as the early stages of an Omicron outbreak. They can rely on Livinguard facemasks’ antiviral capabilities to protect their populations. It is expected that children, who are now particularly vulnerable, will benefit the most from this breakthrough. The confirmation of Livinguard technology’s consistent effectiveness against all variants till date gives hope that even if immunity from vaccines wane over time, Livinguard masks can still provide continuous protection.

Livinguard also announced today that the effectiveness of its technology could be applied to other kinds of substrates. Such capabilities come as a unique opportunity for many industries, such as airlines, apparel companies, hospitality, healthcare, logistics or transportation. The technology offers an opportunity to help these industries to responsibly open their services with an additional layer of protection for their customers and workforce. The data announced today add to the extensive body of evidence from researchers at the Free University Berlin and the University of Arizona proving that Livinguard technology can continuously destroy >99.9% of pathogens (microbes) such as viruses and bacteria, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, tuberculosis and E. Coli bacteria, staphylococci and salmonellae. Livinguard recently launched its antibacterial and anti-odor apparel line on Amazon.

Speaking about robustness of Livinguard in the face of mutations and an ensuring third wave in India, Sanjeev Swamy, Livinguard CEO, said

“In order to avoid the catastrophe of a third-wave, it is of utmost importance that we act responsibly. In a country as vast and as vibrant as India, individual responsibility is essential. Maintaining all COVID protocols and using appropriate equipment is crucial. The news of our technology’s effectiveness against COVID-19 variants only adds to the body of evidence that the Livinguard technology is future-proof and will emerge from the COVID pandemic as the hygiene technology of choice for sustainable self-disinfection moving forward. As consumers continue to resort to masks for specific situations, we expect Livinguard masks to become consumers’ preferred choice for the ultimate protection. “

Livinguard stands with the country in this hour of crisis; their products, masks & gloves, last for upto 6 months, are reusable and washable and made with Livinguard technology that is safe for you and the planet. While all Livinguard products are supercharged with the Livinguard antiviral technology, the PRO and ULTRA (without valve) variants of the Livinguard masks are also compliant with N95/FFP2 and N98/FFP3 standards, which is being recommended for protection against the Omicron variant. Livinguard masks are available across several leading ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, NetMeds, 1mg, Seniority and others. They are also available in local chemists like Noble, Wellness Forever and others.