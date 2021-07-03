Lokmanya Group of Hospitals Launches 104 bedded state-of-art Super Speciality Surgical Hospital

Pune, 3rd July 2021: Hon’ble Shri. Sharad Pawar formally inaugurated “Lokmanya Hospitals For Special Surgery (Lokmanya HSS)” located at Senapati Bapat Road, Pune on 3rd July 2021 in the presence of Dr. Narendra Vaidya, Managing Director, and Dr. Meetali Vaidya, Director. As a part of its expansion Plan, Lokmanya Group launched its 5th Super Speciality Hospital in Pune.

A newly launched Lokmanya HSS, spread in 47,623 square feet area having latest technological advancements, 20 bedded ICU, 9 modular operation theatre that follows international standards for treating critical patients. Lokmanya HSS is the only hospital in India having 4 robotic-assisted Joint replacement technology like Rosa, Navio, Brainlab, and Cori. Arthroscopic and minimally invasive surgery, Sports medicine Dept, Comprehensive spine treatment, Foot & ankle treatment, Cosmetic and reconstruction surgery, Oncology, General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Eyecare and specialty ophthalmic surgery, General medicine & Cardiology treatment, Critical care department, Dental & Facio- maxillary surgery and Radio imaging & Pathology. Each department has highly experienced and skilled doctors, well-trained nurses to provide round-the-clock patient care.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Narendra Vaidya, Internationally acclaimed Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Lokmanya Group Said “To help patients get back on their feet as quickly as possible you need to adopt newer advanced technology in our reach. The surrounding region in Pune has been developing at a rapid pace, and to access high-quality medical care you need a quality health service like Lokmanya group closer to the community. LHSS is built with the objective to serve patients with comfort, care, respect, and dignity with 24*7 emergency medical care.”

“We have a plan to create awareness amongst people for early detection of diseases and ailments by organizing health check-up camps in neighbourhood societies. Interior parts of the city don’t have access to quality medical facilities, hence many patients avoid long-distance traveling for treatment. To reach out to them we started super-specialist OPD’s in Nashik, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Sangali, Satara, Karad, Belgaon, Solapur, and many other cities are in pipeline to screen the patient and provide them medical services with world-class technology “Added Dr. Vaidya.

Hon’ble Shri. Sharad Pawar said, “Pune is well-known for Education, IT and now for medical services. During the covid pandemic war, Pune medical fraternity contributed a lot. We need many such hospitals like Lokmanya Hospitals to help patients lead a healthy life, reduce mortality and morbidity rates. We appreciate Dr. Narendra Vaidya and his entire team’s efforts to start a well-equipped hospital in Pune with all the essential facilities and cutting-edge technology for the benefit of the patients. The patients will be able to manage various ailments and overcome them successfully.”