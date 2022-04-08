Lomotif Invites Users to Share Health & Fitness Hacks

~ Sharing is caring, as users share easy tips and tricks towards improving their health through Lomotif’s #WorldHealthDay campaign ~

India, April 8, 2022: Lomotif commemorates World Health Day with its #WorldHealthDay campaign, which encourages users of the short video-sharing platform to create and share health and fitness hacks via the app. In line with this year’s World Health Organisation (WHO) theme of ‘Our Planet, Our Health’, the week-long campaign aims to inspire Lomotif users, through its sharing community, to live better and thrive healthily while doing good for the planet as well.

Kick-starting this initiative, Lomotif invites users to post short videos of their health and fitness hacks and to share their wisdom to healthy living under the hashtag #WorldHealthDay. From easy 10-minute plant-based recipes, a tongue-in-cheek hack for better sleep to create laughter (a health trick in and of itself), to sharing a busy mom’s take on fitness, Lomotif offers easy and intuitive creation, with editing and curation tools that inspire creativity and collaboration, to help users share authentic content that expresses themselves and find better health in everyday life.

Join in on the fun with this health wave and find your community now through Lomotif’s #WorldHealthDay campaign. New to the app? Download Lomotif from Apple and Google stores today or visit www.lomotif.com