Luxembourg-based B Medical Systems installs Solar Direct Drive Vaccine Refrigerators at Public Health Centres and Sub Centres of Meghalaya

Meghalaya, May 2022: Luxembourg-based medical cold chain solutions provider B Medical Systems has announced the installation of Solar Direct Drive Vaccine Refrigerators at the Public Health Centres and Sub Centres in Meghalaya.

The Hon. Ambassador Hon. Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to India, Ms. Peggy Frantzen visited the Mawlynrei centre to commission the device. She presented the first made in India vaccine carrier to the PHC Sub Centre.

The event was attended by the

Minister of State & MLA Meghalaya, Mr. Pyniaid Sing Syiem

District Immunisation Officer, Dr E L Kharmutee

Additional district medical & health officer ekh Dr. E G Tariang

MO of PHC & Assistant Doctor of Mawlynrei SC, Dr. Kynjing

MOIC of PHC and HOD of Mawlynrei SC, Dr. Hamar Synmon

Senior Program Coordinator in Selco Foundation for Meghalya, Ms. Arnicia Kharnaior

Village head, Mr. O Pyngrope

The solar direct drive refrigerators manufactured by B Medical Systems are powered by solar energy and ensure the safe storage of vaccines even in locations with unreliable electricity. The company is in the process of installing several units across the country.

Sharing his excitement about the new project, Mr. Jesal Doshi, CEO of B Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd said. “There is a difference between developing the vaccine and administering it effectively and sustainably. This is where solar direct drive vaccine refrigerators play a crucial role. These units store vaccines reliably even during periods of power outages but also rely on green and sustainable solar power. Green cold chains are the future and we are excited to bring this product and technology to India. I am also happy that our new made-in-India vaccine transport boxes are ready for the country. These will play a critical role in successful outreach campaigns across the country. We continue working towards our vision of making India the vaccine cold chain capital of the world and the installation of these solar direct drive refrigerators across the country is a significant step towards achieving this goal and making India self-reliant when it comes to robust medical cold chain infrastructure. I would like to specially thank the Govt of India and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for all the support’’

B Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd was established in India early 2021 after B Medical Systems received the invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to establish a production facility in India to support the country’s immunization efforts following the virtual bi-lateral summit between India and Luxembourg in November 2020.

About B Medical Systems

B Medical Systems is a global manufacturer and distributor of medical cold chain solutions. Based in Hosingen, Luxembourg, the company was founded in 1979, when WHO approached the Swedish manufacturing giant Electrolux, to provide a solution to safely store and transport vaccines around the world. Across the 3 major business portfolios of Vaccine Cold Chain, Medical Refrigeration, and Blood Management solutions, the company offers 100+ products. B Medical Systems’ major products include Vaccine Refrigerators (Ice-Lined and Solar Direct Drive Refrigerators (SDD)), Laboratory Refrigerators, Laboratory Freezers, Pharmacy Refrigerators, Ultra-Low Freezers, and Transport boxes. All products have integrated 24/7 real time monitoring capabilities that further ensure that these devices offer the highest levels of safety and reliability. B Medical Systems’ products are used across 140+ countries and have an installed base of more than half a million products across the world. B Medical Systems has been a long-trusted partner of global humanitarian organizations like UNICEF, the WHO, the Red Cross, and more, and has extensive experience of working with Ministries of Health, hospitals, research organizations, universities, and blood transfusion organizations across the world. B Medical Systems has subsidiaries in the USA and India.