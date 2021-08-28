M3M Foundation, Health Department Gurugram come together to organize free drive-through vaccination camp at M3M Urbana, Sector-67, Gurugram

August: M3M Foundation―the philanthropic arm of M3M Group and Health Department, Gurugram today came together to ramp up efforts against a possible third wave of coronavirus by organizing a free drive-through covid vaccination camp at M3M Urbana in Sector-67, Gurugram. Total 328 individuals above the age of 18 years were benefitted through this camp where they received their second dose of Covishield vaccines. This event was a part of Mega Vaccination Drive that successfully administered vaccines to more than 64k beneficiaries in the city at 248 centers.

The Foundation has been actively playing a leading role in Covid relief measures in Haryana through various initiatives. This was the fourth drive-through vaccination at M3M Urbana after the success of the three vaccination drives held earlier. Also, under its iMpower program, it is also organizing “Jan Swasthya Chetna Yatra” ―an awareness-cum-vaccination campaign with the state government in Tauru to provide vaccines to 4k residents of 64 villages.

“Today vaccination has become extremely important to safeguard everyone from a possible third wave of coronavirus and achieve the dream of Covid-free India. We are extremely thankful to the Health Department Gurugram and volunteers for supporting us in organizing this camp successfully. At this juncture, M3M Foundation is taking every possible step to minimize the challenges of Covid especially in rural areas through various initiatives. We believe such positive endeavours will also encourage others to work towards the betterment of society in these testing times for overall safety and well-being,” said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

The beneficiaries required no prior registration to avail the benefits and all Covid-related terms including social distancing, wearing of masks, and sanitization was followed during the vaccination drive. To ensure complete safety, M3M Foundation also made arrangements so that beneficiaries could get their vaccines without stepping out of their cars.

Moreover, the ongoing ‘Jan Swasthya Chetna Yatra’ which is being organized by the foundation with support from Aide et Action (an international development organization) and Health Department, Tauru, Haryana Government is also receiving an overwhelming response from all corners. The 20-day campaign which is being held between 12-31 August 2021 is focused on ramping up vaccination and shedding vaccine-related hesitancy among communities in 64 villages.

M3M Foundation has been actively working for the betterment of society with its efforts in improving health, education, livelihood, and the environment. During the pandemic, it provided relief to over 2 lakh people across the country and also ensured medical support to the people of Gurugram by establishing a Covid Care Center with the help of district administration. The Foundation believes that positive endeavors like these will greatly help in protecting society against a possible 3rd wave of coronavirus.