M3M Foundation in collaboration with Health Department Gurugram organizes free drive-through vaccination camp

Gurugram: M3M Foundation―the philanthropic arm of M3M Group and Health Department, Gurugram today jointly organised a free drive-through vaccination camp at M3M Urbana in Sector-67, Gurugram. 500 doses of Covishield vaccines were administered to beneficiaries above 18 years of age under the care of expert medical teams. The beneficiaries required no prior registration to avail the benefits and all Covid-related terms including social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitisation were followed during the vaccination drive. To ensure complete safety, M3M Foundation also made arrangements so that beneficiaries could get their vaccines without stepping out of their cars. This vaccination drive was a part of Gurgaon District Administration’s mega vaccination drive that aimed to vaccinate 30k people in a single day.

“The second wave of coronavirus has recalibrated our focus to safeguard ourselves quickly from a possible third wave. The pandemic has caused huge pain, loss and trauma to patients, frontline workers and families and as a responsible organisation, we are making our best efforts to stand by them. As vaccination is the only defence against the pandemic, we believe that by inoculating as many people at the earliest, we can reverse the risks of the virus. Endeavours like free drive-through vaccination camps will also encourage others to come up and take their jabs for a secured future. I also want to thank the Health Department, Gurugram for their constant support to make this initiative possible,” said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

This was the second drive-through vaccination at M3M Urbana after the success of the first vaccination drive held earlier.

M3M Foundation has been at the forefront since the onset of the pandemic. The organisation has so far provided free meals to more than one lakh people at its construction sites and set up a 400-bedded COVID Care Centre in Gurugram. Streamlining its efforts towards a healthy society, the foundation through its innovative approach is doing its best to address social issues through its self-sustainable programmes for equitable development.