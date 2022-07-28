Made in India technology of Near-Infrared Imaging(NIFI) used for the first time in India for thyroid surgery by the CK Birla Hospital®

Delhi, July 2022: Furthering the commitment to strengthening delivery of global standards of clinical excellence, the CK Birla Hospital®, recently treated a 59-year-old male patient for large thyroid swelling (goiter). The patient was suffering from thyroid swelling for many years and with time the entire right neck was affected, causing difficulty in neck movement. The patient had delayed the surgery for many years as he was apprehensive about the results and post-surgery complications.

In thyroid surgeries across the best centers in world there is approximately 25% chance of calcium derangement due to accidental removal or injury to parathyroid glands (which control calcium levels in the human body and lie very close to thyroid gland) & 8% chance of injury to voice nerve i.e. Recurrent Larangeal Nerve also positioned just below the thyroid gland.

Upon examination of the patient, Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director, Surgical Oncology, CK Birla Hospital®, and his team recommended thyroidectomy treatment using NIFI and nerve monitoring. NIFI uses Infra red technology to identify and preserve the parathyroid glands during thyroid surgery. The use of NIFI offers significant benefits to patients by reducing the post thyroid surgery calcium derangement to <1%. The use of nerve monitor helps in identifying and preserving the voice nerve.

Commenting on the case, Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director, Surgical Oncology, CK Birla Hospital® said, “This technology was earlier available from abroad thus making it an expensive treatment option; but it is now available in Delhi, India at the CK Birla Hospital®, thus making treatment safer, accessible and affordable for Indian patients. A total of six thyroid surgeries have been performed using this advanced technology; three patients had thyroid cancer and three had large colloid goiters. All six patients had no calcium derangement post surgery.’

Near infrared imaging is an effective technology for identifying the parathyroid gland during surgery. With its availability in India, better clinical outcomes can be offered to patients. Adoption of this technology by the CK Birla Hospital® is a step towards the Make in India initiative by the Government of India.