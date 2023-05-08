Manasthali provides a new lease of life to two school kids suffering from mental illness

New Delhi, May 8th, 2023: Manasthali, a leading mental health and wellness platform, has successfully saved two kids from depression. Ritika Sidhwani (name changed) and Trivesh Sharma (name changed), a mental health patients who overcame severe depression and anxiety through therapy. Ms Ritika Sidhwani and Mr. Trivesh Sharma, both kids were referred to Manasthali after expressing concerns to their respective family physicians about feelings of hopelessness, isolation, fear and anxiety.

Both patients reported that they had been struggling with these symptoms for several months and that they had started to interfere with their ability to function on a day-to-day basis and in their studies. Upon arrival at the Manasthali, they underwent a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation, which included a review of their medical and family background, as well as a series of interviews with a licensed Manasthali therapist team.

Ritika Sidhwani (name changed), is a bright student in the 8th grade at an international school in Noida. She started having anxiety and sadness when she got information about her parents getting divorced.

Another kid, Trivesh Sharma ( name changed), is a student in 10th grade at a world-famous school in Gurugram. He started facing this situation three years ago when he was studying at a boarding school.

Both kids had lost interest in their hobbies, stopped spending time with their friends, and had trouble sleeping at night. But after receiving treatment at Manasthali, they were able to overcome their depression and start living their lives to the fullest again. Dr Jyoti Kapoor, founder-director and senior psychiatrist at Manasthali, diagnosed and treated them using an eclectic bio-psychosocial approach.

“Both kids were immediately enrolled in a cognitive-behavioral therapy program, which involved weekly sessions with licensed Manasthali therapist team. Over the course of several months, our therapist team worked with ritika and trivesh to identify and challenge negative thought patterns, as well as to develop coping mechanisms for dealing with stress and anxiety. Through therapy, the team was able to gain insight into the root causes of their depression and anxiety and develop a set of tools to manage their symptoms. Both kids also learned how to identify negative self-talk and replace it with positive affirmations, as well as how to practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques to manage stress and anxiety,” said Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali about the treatment.

As the therapy progressed, both kids reported feeling more in control of their emotions and better equipped to manage the challenges of daily life. Both kids also reported an improvement in their relationships with family and friends, as well as an overall improvement in their quality of life.

“Today, Ritika and Trivesh have successfully completed their therapy program and are thriving. Both kids continue to practice the techniques they learned in therapy and have developed a strong support network to help them through any future challenges. We are proud to have played a role in their recovery and to have been able to provide them with the tools they needed to manage their mental health. We hope that this case study will serve as an inspiration to others who may be struggling with similar challenges and encourage them to seek the help they need to overcome their mental health issues,” Dr Kapoor added.

“At Manasthali, we are exploring and integrating alternate therapy approaches for holistic management. We use art, music, role play along with classic psychotherapy methods to help young clients to develop life long healthy coping mechanisms. The idea is not just to treat the immediate issues but also to prevent them from recurring.”