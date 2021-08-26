Manipal Hospitals launches the first Radixact System with Synchrony technology in India

Bengaluru, 26th August 2021: Manipal Hospitals, India’s second-largest multi-specialty hospital chain, has launched the first of its kind advanced Radixact System with the Synchrony Automatic, Real–time Motion Synchronization Technology, for the precise treatment of cancer patients. Manipal Hospitals has obtained the requisite license from AERB for Radixact X9 Tomotherapy with Synchrony tumor tracking technology, which is the first machine with this feature in India. India is the first developing nation in the world to avail the new Radixact System after the US, UK, Japan, and Hong Kong.

The Radixact system, with its new generation of Tomotherapy with Synchrony technology, serves Cancer patient needs, by far superior clinical results in Head & Neck, breast, GI & Prostate Cancers, which consolidate for more than 85% of occurrence. The System delivers 360 degrees rotational delivery for the whole body and CT-based daily IGRT treatment with Iterative reconstruction. The combined technologies enable the delivery of radiation using a variety of methods — from image-guided intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT) to stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) — to treat almost any tumor, even those that move with breathing, precision, accuracy, and unprecedented flexibility.

Dr. Vadhiraja B M, HOD & Consultant – Radiotherapy, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road stated, “Manipal Hospitals has always emphasized on providing the patients with the best universally available treatment and care. The synchrony technology is expected to revolutionise cancer treatment by significantly lowering the discomfort undergone by cancer patients. Synchrony for the Radixact System will provide clinicians with the technology they need to effectively and efficiently treat cancer patients requiring radiation therapy, in whom the tumor moves while breathing.”

Radiation Oncology team at Manipal hospitals Bangalore, Old Airport Road have treated the first patient in India using Accuray’s Radixact System with Synchrony motion tracking and correction technology. The patient is a 51-year-old lady with a single metastatic lung tumour from renal cell carcinoma. Dr. Vadhiraja B M, HOD & Consultant Radiation Oncologist mentioned that the synchrony technology on Radixact 9 system is able to track the tumour in the lung in real-time, which moves with the patient’s natural breathing and automatically adjusts the radiation beam precisely targeting the moving tumor. This technology helps in minimising the extra margin given around the tumour, thereby minimising the radiation dose to the surrounding normal lung and finally delivering the highest tolerated dose required to destroy the cancer cells.

The advantages of synchrony technology on Radixact 9 include:

Track and treat the tumours moving with respiration like cancer in lung (primary or metastatic), liver, pancreas, prostate. Reduced overall treatment time compared to the current radiation treatment technologies available for treating cancers that move with breathing. Comfort & convenience of natural breathing by the patient while cancer that moves with breathing is treated with radiation.

Synchrony technology differs from its predecessor by enabling hospital teams to administer highly precise radiation to the tumor region which moves with respiration, while minimizing the damage inflicted on healthy tissues surrounding the tumors, which are exposed to high–dose radiation, with minimal discomfort to the patient. As the patient breathes, the tumor tends to move, which can be highly dangerous when administering high-dose radiation. However, Synchrony tracks, detect the tumor, and corrects its positions all within an adaptive time of 0.3 seconds, and precisely administers dosage, with minimal invasion or discomfort to the patient. Radixact® Synchrony® is mainly used for a multi-centric brain tumor, multiple metastases, liver metastasis, lung metastasis, and stereotactic therapy.

Manipal Hospitals constantly upgrades the technology to provide the best treatment for every cancer patient.