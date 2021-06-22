Mankind Pharma launches Justoza, a Dapagliflozin approved by USFDA

Delhi, 21st June, 2021: Mankind Pharma, the 4th largest pharmaceutical company in India has launched Justoza, a Dapagliflozin brand marketed by Mankind to treat Diabetes, Heart Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient is procured from DMF facility approved by USFDA, EU GMP and WHO GMP, which ensures highest global efficacy and safety standards. It is believed that quality of DMF grade facility product is of highest standard in terms of safety and efficacy.

DMF (Drug Master File) is an important confidential document submitted to USFDA by a manufacturer in order to get approval for exporting pharmaceutical drugs and its ingredients to US market. Drug Master File (DMF) provides necessary documentation to regulatory agencies to prove that the manufacturing facility satisfies the quality and safety requirements of USFDA and other regulatory bodies across world. FDA ensures that the drug substance which is subject of the DMF is of the best quality.

Speaking on the launch, Atish Majumdar, President, Mankind Pharma, said, “The core at Mankind Pharma is to make quality and affordable medicines accessible to the Indian citizens. Launching API DMF Grade Dapagliflozin is an innovative futuristic approach to provide the best in class quality to the patients. This is just the beginning, we are committed to add more medicines to the list. Serving life is a mission in progress for us at Mankind Pharma.”

For Mankind Pharma the success is to provide USFDA approved quality medicines to the audience in India at affordable prices, which also aligns with our core philosophy of serving life.

