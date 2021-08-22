Mankind Pharma launches Vaccinate my India Campaign to spread awareness and importance of Vaccination

Mankind Pharma, the 4th largest pharmaceutical company in India spreads awareness about the importance of vaccination through its new “Vaccinate my India” campaign.

Vaccination is currently the only and the most effective way of protecting ourselves against Covid-19. According to experts, vaccinated people are “highly protected” and 99.5 per cent of the deaths recorded from the COVID-19 infection are among those who were not vaccinated. The human body needs both the doses of vaccination as the first dose won’t last for a long time and will gradually decrease with time. After the second dose, called the “booster dose”, the immune system receives the boost to produce a large number of antibodies.

More than 50 crore people have already taken vaccine doses. India has battled with the virus for a long time and manufacturing the vaccine has been a pride for India without depending on any other country for it.

The video campaign by Mankind Pharma showcases Doctor lighting up a baton (mashaal) and further handing it over to the frontline workers like nurse, pharmacist, ambulance driver, police, army officials, the kirana delivery boy, sanitation worker and even the journalists, who played a very crucial role in conveying the messaging of getting vaccinated in order to make the efforts of everyone (frontline workers) successful by getting out of the darkness and spread the importance of vaccination. Mankind Pharma, as a socially responsible brand, urges every citizen to get vaccinated and come together to fight against the deadly virus in this campaign.

Talking about the campaign, Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Mankind Pharma, said, “As the leaders in the pharmaceutical industry, our communication is always in alignment with the betterment and safety of our nation. With this campaign we want to educate each and every citizen with regards to the importance of vaccination. We all need to be responsible for ourselves and our loved ones, the baton is a symbol to communicate that while we ensure our safety, at the same time we are responsible for our loved ones. Vaccinations are our only mode of protection from the deadly virus and we all must actively ensure to get as many people as possible vaccinated.”

The video will be run across digital and social media platforms, garnering massive reach and frequency.

Be safe and get vaccinated!