Mankind Pharma partners with NOTTO to create awareness around World Organ Donation Day

New Delhi: Mankind Pharma, one of the pharmaceutical companies in India, has conducted an Organ donation awareness program in collaboration with NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization).
To raise awareness about organ donation, around 17,000 Employees of Mankind Pharma attended the live event and pledged to donate Organs. The Live session was conducted by Dr Sanjiv Jasuja, a Nephrologist from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi and Dr Archana Kumari from NOTTO.
Speaking at the event, Dr Archana Kumari from NOTTO talked about the myths and facts regarding Organ donation and encouraged everyone to pledge to organ donation. She also stressed that it should become a discussion point among friends and family as it will change the mindset of people, at least putting a thought of an impression among people to think about organ donation.
In addition to this, Dr Sanjiv Jasuja spoke about the importance of organ donation and stated that organs can be only taken from people who are brain dead and whose heart is working and people who are dying at home they can easily go for a cornea donation.
Talking about the event, Mr. Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mankind Pharma, said, ‘With this initiative, Mankind aims to spread awareness and educate people that such kind of healthy discussions are needed which will help people to make better decision and should come forward to join hands in the cause”.
Adding to that, Dr Archana Kumari from NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization) said, “As we all know a person can save up to eight lives by pledging their organs. We want to make people aware and to start realising how they can touch and save the lives of not just the patient but the entire family. I sincerely hope that people start volunteering to donate their organs after death. It can enrich thousands of lives”.