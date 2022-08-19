Mankind Pharma partners with NOTTO to create awareness around World Organ Donation Day

New Delhi: Mankind Pharma, one of the pharmaceutical companies in India, has conducted an Organ donation awareness program in collaboration with NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization).

To raise awareness about organ donation, around 17,000 Employees of Mankind Pharma attended the live event and pledged to donate Organs. The Live session was conducted by Dr Sanjiv Jasuja, a Nephrologist from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi and Dr Archana Kumari from NOTTO.

Speaking at the event, Dr Archana Kumari from NOTTO talked about the myths and facts regarding Organ donation and encouraged everyone to pledge to organ donation. She also stressed that it should become a discussion point among friends and family as it will change the mindset of people, at least putting a thought of an impression among people to think about organ donation.

In addition to this, Dr Sanjiv Jasuja spoke about the importance of organ donation and stated that organs can be only taken from people who are brain dead and whose heart is working and people who are dying at home they can easily go for a cornea donation.