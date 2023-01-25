Mankind Pharma’s reduces price of heart failure drug, NEPTAZ by 70 per cent

Mankind Pharma’s heart failure drug, NEPTAZ, [which is manufactured using US FDA approved DMF grade API], now at a 70 percent Lesser Price

In order to make quality drugs affordable and accessible to all Indian patients, Mankind Pharma which [manufactures] [NEPTAZ using US FDA-approved DMF grade API] has announced a price reduction of up to 70% across different SKUs for its brand NEPTAZ (Sacubitril/Valsartan). This price reduction is expected to make NEPTAZ affordable to Indian patients. Mankind [launched NEPTAZ in the year 2022] pursuant to a [collaboration agreement] with [Novartis.]

NEPTAZ contains a [complex, comprised of Sacubitril and Valsartan, in a specific molar ratio. Both these medicines work in a synergistic way to reduce hospitalisation as well as mortality in patients with chronic heart failure. [The product belongs to a class of medicines called Angiotensin Receptor Neprilysin Inhibitors (ARNI) which is approved by Regulatory authorities across the globe including US and Europe.] [As per varied statistics, heart Failure claims more than 17.9 million lives every year globally whilst, medicines for critically ill heart patients are usually expensive.]

The price reduction by 70% of NEPTAZ, manufactured using US FDA-approved DMF grade API, meeting global standards will make the drug affordable and accessible to all patients suffering from heart failure conditions in India.