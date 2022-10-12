Marengo QRG Hospital launches super specialty OPD services for liver and kidney transplant in Aligarh

Leading healthcare provider in Faridabad and NCR region, Marengo QRG Hospital, today launched its multi-specialty OPD services which will cater to liver, gastro and kidney related ailments. The OPD services were launched in partnership with the city-based Shubh Superspecialist Centre, Aligarh and will be functional on 1st and 3rd Friday every month from 2 PM to 4 PM.

This is yet another patient-centric step taken by the leading healthcare provider to deliver quality healthcare through world class services, allowing the residents of Aligarh and neighboring areas to access the leading healthcare experts from Marengo QRG Hospital Faridabad.

The OPD services were inaugurated in the presence of Dr Dipankar S Mitra, Associate Director – Minimal Access, Gastrointestinal, HPB Surgery, and Dr Vivek Bansal, Consultant – Nephrology and Kidney Transplant from Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad who will be present for consultations in Aligarh.

With the launch of the OPD services, patients across age groups and all walks of life can avail the best consultation and treatment in Aligarh and nearby regions, without the inconvenience of travelling to another city. The facility will provide expert advice and treatment related to liver, pancreas, biliary ailments and kidney related disorders.

According to the recent reports of WHO, Liver related diseases are being recognized as one of the second chronic diseases which are becoming the reason of increasing death rate in India. As per the recent data provided by Globacan India 2020, Liver cancer was ranked 11th among the most frequent cancer in India, accounting for around 30000 cases new cases of liver cancer recorded.

“Prevalence of liver disease, pancreas, gastrointestinal, fatty liver and hepatitis is increasing at an alarming rate, most of which are preventable and treatable if diagnosed in the early stages. Advancements made in the techniques of Liver transplantation, has continued to evolve drastically, such that the patient not only lives a longer life but also has better quality of survival post treatment. Cirrhosis is a result of a variety of liver diseases characterized by fibrosis and architectural distortion of the liver with the formation of regenerative nodules which needs to be timely intervened before becoming life threatening disease. Our focus is to enable patients in need to access timely, expert and quality healthcare services, irrespective of geographic barriers. While liver transplant is giving fresh lease of life to thousands of patients with liver diseases, the steep rise in liver-related problems in recent years makes it even more crucial for patients to have access to early diagnosis.” Said Dr. Dipankar S Mitra, Associate Director – Minimal Access, Gastrointestinal, HPB Surgery, Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad

The occurrence of kidney failure or chronic kidney disease (CKD) cases in the country are rapidly increasing due to various factors such as Diabetes, Uncontrolled Hypertension, Genetic conditions, Autoimmune diseases, drug or alcohol abuse and urinary tract infections. With ‘Kidney Transplant’ being the only end solution for such cases, it is imperative for patients and their families to understand various types of a kidney transplant surgical procedures.

“One of our key objectives through this OPD launch is post-transplant follow-up of kidney transplant patients, as this is not being done regularly. As a result, patients have been developing complications such as infections and rejections. Our team will be making consistent efforts to encourage people to lead a healthy lifestyle and be more aware of the symptoms of kidney diseases. Now a days the Kidney transplant surgery has become much easier and has fewer complications since we have started using laparoscopy. With these advanced surgeries the incisions are very small and do not cause any problem post-surgery, there is no problem faced by the donor also, as they can lead their normal life within a week. Similarly, the recipient also makes a good and early post – operative recovery.” Said Dr Vivek Bansal, Consultant – Nephrology and Kidney Transplant from Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad “The key purpose of setting up the OPD in Aligarh is to extend the services to the people of Uttar Pradesh who can’t afford to travel far for treatment. The experienced and highly qualified doctors at Marengo QRG Hospital have already created their own milestones in their respective fields and are now inclined to serve more people. The OPD service and related facilities is yet another patient-centric step taken by the leading healthcare provider to deliver quality healthcare through world-class services.” Added Mr Rajiv Goyal, Facility Director – Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad NCR Dr Abhinav Verma, Founder & Director, Shubh superspecialist Clinic, Aligarh said “We are really happy to have collaborated with one of the best Liver & Digestive and Kidney Transplant centres in the country and strive to raise awareness about such related issues. Our OPDs will offer consultation and encourage people to lead a healthy lifestyle as well as provide access to the best of technology. This OPD is going to be a valuable addition to the healthcare infrastructure of Aligarh by providing world-class treatment solutions to patients in the city right at their doorsteps. Our services will include all consultations and investigations and provide a comprehensive line of treatment.”

Apart from non-modifiable risk factors, with the paradigm shift in lifestyle choices is one of the major reasons for rise in kidney and liver related ailments. With the extended support of expert doctors from Marengo QRG Hospital for kidney and liver related ailments at Shubh Superspecialist Clinic, it will be a boon for the patients of Aligarh and adjoining areas.