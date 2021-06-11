Max Hospital Patparganj, New Delhi extends vaccination centre in Meerut

Meerut: Citing to cover all the Indians for COVID Vaccination, one of north India’s leading healthcare providers, Max Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi has extended their geographical expansion to accelerate the Country’s largest Vaccination drive of the century in Meerut now. People in Meerut above the age of 18 years can now avail the vaccination facilities in their vicinity without any hassle.

Providing a simpler and safer procedure the vaccination is now available at Saket Sports Complex and Max Medcentre, Shop no 1 and 2, Pratham Sthal, S2S Square Mall, Meerut. While walk-in facilities are not available currently to avoid unnecessary gathering and crowd, people can register and book their slots as per their convenience through online portal, www.cowin.gov.in.

“While the country is fighting the Covid pandemic, vaccination is the sole resource for developing safety amongst citizens, and we appeal to the public to support the Government of India in fastening the vaccination drive. We stand firm with the Government of India in this vaccination drive since it is the only pathway towards the victory of mankind over the disease & history has proved it beyond doubt. We also extend out complete proactive support to fasten the vaccination drive and reach every nook and corner in tier II & III cities as well.” Said Dr. Pinak Moudgil, Senior Vice President, Max Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi.

People registering online need to follow the precautionary norms including social distancing double masking and present at the centre on time. Patients currently having COVID infection or made a recent recovery also need to consult their doctors before getting vaccinated. As always, Max Healthcare has taken yet another patient-centric step which will not only help in promoting the number of people getting vaccinated.