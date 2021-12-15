Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh exclusive Nephrology OPD at Tulip Hospital

One of the leading healthcare providers in the country, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi today, launched its exclusive OPD services for Nephrology in Sonipat.

The OPDs will be conducted at Tulip Hospital, Sonipat and will be available to patients every Tuesday & Friday from 1pm to 3pm. The launch will make sure that patients are able to book regular appointments for consultation and routine follow-ups related to their kidney and/or overall renal health. Doctors from Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh will also be conducting a hemodialysis, launched by nephroplus for the regional patients.

The launch event was addressed by Dr. Manoj Arora, Principal Consultant & Head, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Medicine, Dr Yogesh Chhabra, Senior Consultant, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Medicine, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. With the introduction of these services, patients wouldn’t need to travel to other cities especially for undergoing hemodialysis and instead visit OPDs for regular quality medical services.

At the launch, Dr. Manoj Arora, Principal Consultant & Head, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Medicine, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said, “There are various factors due to which there is a rise in a number of individuals being detected with chronic kidney diseases such as Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Kidney Stones etc. Therefore, our goal is to ensure efficient management of the disease and the availability of specialised medical help in their neighbourhood. Through the launch of this dialysis centre and Nephrology OPD services in Sonipat, the unit would like to extend its medical help and support to the patients here in the city and nearby regions. Offering quality healthcare services along with cutting-edge technology, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh is already a chosen tertiary care facility for patients from this region.”

While the symptoms may vary in their severity from person to person, prevention plays a pivotal role, as treating a CKD patient is more expensive than preventing the disease altogether or curbing it in the initial stages. As, many people in the initial stages of inception of a renal ailment often ignore the symptoms like weight loss and poor appetite, swollen ankles, feet or hands, puffiness under the eyes, shortness of breath, tiredness, blood in urine, an increased need to urinate, particularly at night, difficulty sleeping, dry and itchy skin and other symptoms of CKD.

“Regular health check-ups for screening of such conditions in the early phase are a must as this will not only help reduce the financial burden on the patient but also on the society, as a whole, especially Diabetic and Hypertensive patients. People don’t pay attention to their kidney problems. Slowly and steadily the population of tier 2-3 cities are falling prey to kidney diseases. Regular dialysis is a psychological and financial burden on the family hence I suggest all who is having kidney problem or having problem in the family must get checked and opt for transplants. Life after transplant is much better than dialysis.” Said Dr Yogesh Chhabra, Senior Consultant, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Medicine, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

It is estimated that patients with end-stage kidney diseases going for kidney transplantation are very less in numbers, due to a lack of awareness of facts and myths associated with a kidney transplant.

“We are really happy to have collaborated with one of the best Nephrology and kidney transplant centres in the country and strive to raise awareness about kidney-related issues. Our OPDs will offer consultation and encourage people to lead a healthy lifestyle as well as provide access to the best of technology. This OPD is going to be a valuable addition to the healthcare infrastructure of Sonipat by providing world-class treatment solutions to patients in the city right at their doorsteps. Our services will include all consultations and investigations and provide a comprehensive line of treatment.” Said Dr. Anurag Arora and Dr Anupama Sethi, Founders of Tulip Hospital.

With the significant rise in the incidences of renal failure, this is a substantial step taken by Max Healthcare towards ensuring that such patients in the region have easy and speedy access to quality healthcare services.