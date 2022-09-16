Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh launches Orthopedics & Joint Replacement OPD in Bhiwani

Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, a leading healthcare provider in North India, announced the launch of their fortnightly joint replacement and orthopedics OPD services in Bhiwani, today.

This service will allow residents of the region to save on time and money spent on travel to avail quality healthcare services in their vicinity. The OPD services will be provided at Chugh Hospital, Bhiwani on first and third Thursday every month from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Announcing the OPD launch, Dr Saurabh Moda, Director- Orthopedics and Joint Replacement Surgery, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh today organised an awareness session and talked about the growing incidences of orthopedic problems due to poor and sedentary lifestyle.

“It is common to see rise in knee problems with the increasing age, but timely detection and advancements made in the field of total knee replacements making use of computer assistance has been providing an enhanced pathway for better recovery and improving the quality of life. In those patients where arthritis is very severe and who do not respond to non-operative methods, total knee replacement procedure is a big relief which brings back their back to near normal. Surgeries are now performed under highly specialised and advanced environment, ensuring shorter discharge time and negligible pain. This also enables a shorter hospital stay, speedy recovery and greater patient satisfaction,” Said Dr Saurabh Moda, Director – Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgery, Max Super Specialty Hospital Shalimar Bagh.

Advanced techniques in total knee replacements, provides real-time, 3-D imaging and guides the surgeon’s cuts with accuracy allowing better and precise placement of the implant. Moreover, errors in techniques that may otherwise go unnoticed can be quickly seen and corrected. Computer navigated pinless surgeries for knee replacements are precise and have best outcomes. Computer navigated knee replacement surgery is a state-of-the-art surgical technique which lifts the accuracy upto 99.9% improving the longevity and better functioning of the artificial joints. This is a boon for the patients with deformities around knees, undergoing knee replacement.

“Knee patients who require surgery should get the procedure done for a better quality of life. Their dependence on other people for day-to-day tasks will reduce and they will feel a lot more independent and happier,” Said Dr Moda.

With the launch of the OPD service in Bhiwani, the unit will be able to serve more patients in the city and nearby region. The hospital has already established itself as a tertiary care facility with its state-of-the-art technology and a blend of the finest medical and surgical skills. Now, their focus is to cater to people in other cities so that the access to healthcare and thereby quality of life becomes better.

The hospital is equipped with the state-of-the-art infrastructure, operation theatres, highly qualified nursing and support staff along with internationally trained clinicians who are considered among the best in the country.